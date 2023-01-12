Current Coins Now offers Spreads As Low As 0.1

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The requirements to start trading online today are very straightforward, which is a blessed opportunity for many beginner traders. However, there are many hidden costs involved when executing a trade, such as commissions, swaps, and spreads, that all market participants should be aware of. Many traders fail to evaluate these fees when joining a broker and it can be detrimental to their trading experience. Current Coins has identified the need to reduce these costs by lowering their spreads to as low as 0.1.

"At Current Coins we value our clients' experience, and we want to ensure that we offer competitive, cost-effective features to our growing clientele," explained Kelly O'Brien, Current Coins Spokesperson. "Considering the current economic conditions globally, opportunities are more challenging. With that in mind, the decision to lower our spreads to 0.1 was critical to satisfying the needs of our valued clients."

A gateway to diverse markets

Current Coins is a well-established online brokerage, offering various asset classes and a modern trading platform. Clients can access stocks, forex pairs and popular indices like the Dow Jones and Nasdaq, as well as commodities and cryptocurrencies - all from one platform. The brand's WebTrader is equipped with advanced technology, the kind that allows clients to execute trades at super-high speeds.

"We at Current Coins have a vision to continuously upgrade and improve our services and features," added O'Brien. "The decision to reduce spreads is one of many future developments that we plan to undertake, with the goal of ensuring that we enhance the trading process. Furthermore, we have multiple projects in the pipeline to further innovate our platform, tools, and user experience to facilitate our clients in achieving their goals."

About Current Coins

Current Coins is recognized as a reputable global online broker offering a comprehensive trading system. The multiple-asset offering is ideal for traders looking to diversify their investment opportunities. The brand also offers professional customer support that operates 24/5 to respond to queries swiftly. Current Coins grants users the option of up to seven account types, thereby catering to the needs of all clients. Other essential tools available are the economic calendar, the latest financial news, and real market data. Overall, Current Coins assimilates optimal trading features via a platform integrated with cutting-edge technology, so as to maximize clients' potential.

