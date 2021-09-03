Current Dealers Expands EV Charging Installation Service Nationwide

DETROIT, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Current Dealers, a turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solution, announced today the company is helping Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac, and other General Motors brands with automotive dealerships across the country that need to comply with new electric vehicle (EV) readiness requirements.

Industry experts project sustained growth towards mass-market adoption in the electric vehicle market, based on global sales, falling battery costs, more vehicle choices, increased range, and expansion of the charging infrastructure. The availability of public charging outlets in the U.S. has more than doubled since 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. To prepare for an increase in sales nationwide, U.S. auto companies are asking local dealers to comply with new EV requirements.

Current Dealers partners with auto retailers, cities, and other businesses to supply, install, and update the green power e-mobility infrastructure needed for full adoption of EVs. This minority-owned company is headquartered in Detroit, launched by local entrepreneurs with experience in the auto and electrical industry. In the company's first two years, Current Dealers' revenue has tripled helping its partners prepare for the upcoming all-electric future.

To support local dealers' compliance with corporate requirements, Current Dealers offers a simple three-part solution to EV charging, including a facility assessment, charger installation, and ongoing service. The assessment process includes a comprehensive site plan, identification of permits needed, visual mockups of installed chargers, and a total cost breakdown. Installations are completed by licensed electricians who are certified in EV chargers. The company also provides the warranties, maintenance, and upgrades needed for all EV products.

"Companies that install an EV Charger can receive up to $30,000 in tax credits. Plus, benefits from increases in revenue." said William McCoy, CEO and founder of Current Dealers. "We are proud of our work in support of Detroit companies implementing sustainable power solutions since we launched two years ago, and we are excited to expand our services to support auto dealers from coast to coast."

As more U.S. consumers demand sustainable vehicle solutions, dealers are strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in support. For example, General Motors is working with public charging provider EVgo to triple the size of the nation's largest public fast charging network, adding more than 2,700 new fast chargers over the next five years.

"To accelerate adoption of electric vehicles, we must strengthen the country's charging infrastructure," said Sal Estrada, COO, Current Dealers. "As auto dealers add more EV charging stations to their facilities, we are ready to support installation and long-term maintenance of the growing U.S. network."

Photo Credit: Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai By ALY SONG / REUTERS - stock.adobe.com

