Current Demand for Evidence-Based Whole Health Information Soars

Adapted from NIWH's 42 year old, accredited trainings for medical and health professionals, the program is rooted in the latest evidenced based research, as well as the patented model of Behavioral Engagement, developed and clinically tested in leading Boston hospitals and medical centers.

The content is presented from a demystified Big Picture of Health® perspective, assessing an individual's well-being from a Whole Person perspective and the 5 Aspects of Whole Health: Physical, Emotional, Nutritional, Environmental, and Worldview/Spiritual, helping learners to understand the interconnected nature of their lifestyle choices on their health.

"The American consumer is truly ready to take greater control over their own self-directed care and life choices," says Dr. Georgianna Donadio, NIWH Program Director. "These courses will enhance their comfort level and deepen their organic understanding of how their body works and what they can do to prevent disease and maintain optimal health."

Registered learners will receive access to NIWH online classroom videos, where they can view Amazon streamed video presentations featuring leading experts in integrative medicine, along with comprehensive handouts featuring the latest medical research abstracts, articles from leading periodicals, and much more.



There are no required course assignments but learners are invited to submit essays and questions to the program services mentors. The information presented in each course is for educational and informational use only, and should be used to complement care and treatment under a duly trained and licensed medical or healthcare professional. Learners will be invited to join live call-ins to discuss courses, ask questions and speak with other learners and NIWH mentors.

National Institute of Whole Health - Since its inception in 1977, the National Institute of Whole Health (NIWH) has held a compelling vision for American health care. The recently updated, multi-award-winning, #1 national bestselling book "Changing Behavior", documents the development and research of Whole Health Education® at various Boston hospitals, which began in 1980. For more information, please visit http://www.niwh.org.

