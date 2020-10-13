Current HiBid Auctions Include Cars, Trucks, Farm Equipment, Dune Buggies, Arcade Games, and More; Last Week's Auctions Brought in Nearly $40.5 Million

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In last week's auctions, HiBid.com facilitated the sale of nearly $40.5 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets. There were 978 auctions held on HiBid.com from October 5th through the 11th, including a U.S. Marshals nationwide online auction featuring cars, motorcycles, boats, and equipment. With an average of 770,000 bidders submitting 1.24 million bids per day, auctioneers sold over 350,000 lots over the course of the week. HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform, and supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

October 5th-11th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $40,495,240 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $57,522,967 (USD)

Lots sold: 359,765

Online-only auctions: 902

Webcast auctions: 76

Average bidders per day: 770,000

Average bids per day: 1.24 million

Current Auctions

The information below highlights four auctions currently listed on HiBid.com, but there are many others open for bidding right now. Buyers can bid on a variety of items, including cars, trucks, trailers, dune buggies, forklifts, lawn and garden equipment, and farm machinery. In addition, one intriguing auction includes over 250 game room assets such as full-size arcade video games, gumball and candy machines, ice cream coolers, and vending machines.

Amusement & Arcade Gaming Equipment Auction

Seller: ThreeSixty Asset Advisors

Dates: October 9th-22nd

Lots: 267

Cars, Trucks, Trailers & Forklifts Auction

Seller: Christy's of Indiana Inc.

Dates: October 5th-16th

Lots: 12

Farm Online Auction

Seller: Shackelton Auctions Inc.

Dates: September 28th-October 14th

Lots: 81

Trucks, Trailers, Dune Buggies, Lawn & Garden Equipment Auction

Seller: John Pischke Auctioneer

Dates: October 7th-15th

Lots: 53

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com , Equipmentfacts , and numerous industry-focused brands.

