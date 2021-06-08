Current HiBid Auctions Include Speedboats, Jet Skis, Sports Cars, Motorcycles, and More, Following $30.7 Million Week

OCALA, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, HiBid.com is the auction platform of choice for numerous auction events featuring speedboats, Jet Skis, motorcycles, campers, sports cars, pickup trucks, antique vehicles, gym equipment, factory-sealed sports cards, and many other assets that are especially popular this time of year. Over $30.7 million in gross auction proceeds were sold last week through HiBid.com in a combined total of 1,334 online-only and webcast auctions. From May 31st through June 6th, nearly 933,000 bidders placed 1.54 million bids per day, on average, resulting in the sale of more than half a million lots.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items that appeal to bidders across the globe. HiBid.com is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

May 31st-June 6th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $ 30,771,361

Gross Merchandise Volume: $ 48,585,815

Lots Sold: 514,596

Online-Only Auctions: 1,231

Webcast Auctions: 103

Average Bidders Per Day: 932,900

Average Bids Per Day: 1.54 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Collector Car and Gymnasium Equipment Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Dates: May 27th-June 19th

Seller: Diamond S. Auction & Real Estate Co.

Speedboat and Jet Ski Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: May 10th-June 22nd

Seller: Campen Auktioner A/S

Super Sports Card Sale

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: June 6th-13th

Seller: Stevie's Card Cave

Cars, Trucks, Campers, and More

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Dates: May 20th-June 17th

Seller: Rt 66 Auctions

About HiBid and Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

