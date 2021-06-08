Current HiBid Auctions Include Speedboats, Jet Skis, Sports Cars, Motorcycles, and More, Following $30.7 Million Week
Jun 08, 2021, 13:52 ET
OCALA, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, HiBid.com is the auction platform of choice for numerous auction events featuring speedboats, Jet Skis, motorcycles, campers, sports cars, pickup trucks, antique vehicles, gym equipment, factory-sealed sports cards, and many other assets that are especially popular this time of year. Over $30.7 million in gross auction proceeds were sold last week through HiBid.com in a combined total of 1,334 online-only and webcast auctions. From May 31st through June 6th, nearly 933,000 bidders placed 1.54 million bids per day, on average, resulting in the sale of more than half a million lots.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items that appeal to bidders across the globe. HiBid.com is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.
May 31st-June 6th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $ 30,771,361
Gross Merchandise Volume: $ 48,585,815
Lots Sold: 514,596
Online-Only Auctions: 1,231
Webcast Auctions: 103
Average Bidders Per Day: 932,900
Average Bids Per Day: 1.54 million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Collector Car and Gymnasium Equipment Auction
Auction Type: Live Webcast
Dates: May 27th-June 19th
Seller: Diamond S. Auction & Real Estate Co.
View Auction Items
Speedboat and Jet Ski Auction
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: May 10th-June 22nd
Seller: Campen Auktioner A/S
View Auction Items
Super Sports Card Sale
Auction Type: Online-Only
Dates: June 6th-13th
Seller: Stevie's Card Cave
View Auction Items
Cars, Trucks, Campers, and More
Auction Type: Live Webcast
Dates: May 20th-June 17th
Seller: Rt 66 Auctions
View Auction Items
About HiBid and Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.
