CURRENT HOME LAUNCHES "COMMUNITY CHAMPION" PROGRAM TO SUPPORT LOCAL HEROES IN CALIFORNIA AND FLORIDA

New initiative offers Teachers, First Responders, and Nurses one year of covered electricity and donates $500 to their local department or charity.

HEMET, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Current Home, a leading provider of residential solar energy solutions in California and Florida, today announced the launch of the Community Champion Program, an innovative initiative that honors local heroes by helping them access clean energy savings while reinvesting in the communities they serve.

Designed to empower teachers, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, and police officers, the Community Champion Program delivers meaningful benefits by combining zero-down solar installation with direct community impact. Participants who qualify receive:

$0 down solar installation

$0 due at signing

One year of electricity covered through Current Home's solar solutions

A $500 donation made in the champion's name to a local charity, department, or foundation that supports their team

"This program is our way of saying 'thank you' to the everyday heroes who give so much to our communities," said Brian Walrod, CEO of Current Home. "We believe clean energy should not only reduce household costs but also strengthen the very institutions that protect and educate our families."

The Community Champion Program ensures that when a qualifying hero goes solar, the financial benefits extend beyond the home. A firefighter's donation may provide new gear or station equipment, a teacher's gift can support classroom grants, and a nurse's contribution might fund vital medical supplies—all while the champion enjoys immediate energy savings and long-term energy independence.

The initiative also invites family, friends, and neighbors to nominate outstanding community champions or encourage eligible heroes to apply. Donations stay local reinvested directly in the towns, schools, firehouses, hospitals, and precincts where these champions live and work.

Current Home is committed to delivering industry-leading solar installation services backed by expert consultation, customized system design, and exceptional customer support in both California and Florida. As the demand for renewable energy grows, the Community Champion Program reinforces the company's dedication to community impact and clean energy progress.

About Current Home: Current Home makes clean energy accessible and rewarding for homeowners across California and Florida. With comprehensive solar solutions, flexible financing, and a deep commitment to community engagement, Current Home helps families save on energy costs while building sustainable, resilient homes.

For more information about the Community Champion Program or to nominate a local hero, visit: https://www.CurrentHome.com/community-champion-solar-incentives/

Contact: Current Home Solar (855) 429 9208 [email protected]www.currenthome.com

