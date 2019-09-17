Current Market Size for Clinical Research Organizations Estimated to be $40-41 Billion, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for clinical research organizations (CRO) is currently growing at a CAGR of 6.9 percent, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. The high demand is due to the increased outsourcing adopted by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with 85 percent covered by the clinical segment.

North America and Europe hold more than 80 percent of the CRO market as the pharmaceutical industry spends 70 percent and 18 percent of their clinical trial R&D in these regions, respectively. APAC contributes to 10 - 15 percent of the overall CRO revenue, which makes this region the third largest market share holder with increased efforts being taken in China and South Korea.

One of the major market drivers in the CRO industry is cost containment prepared by the pharmaceutical industry. The pharma companies can reduce costs by lowering their internal capacities in manufacturing and R&D, which leads to expenses being diverted toward outsourcing. This works as a golden opportunity for CROs, wherein it helps increase their productivity, obtain new capabilities, shifts fixed to variable costs, and improves their global reach.

Nearly 60 percent of the pharma companies have shown greater dependency on CROs mainly due to the lack of in-house expertise. Analyzing the type of CROs involved, the big CROs at 34 percent are the preferred choice for exclusive partnerships compared to smaller ones. This course demonstrates that the largest CROs continue to expand their market share.

Increased outsourcing of clinical services such as Clinical Data Management, Biostatistics, Pharmacovigilance, etc., by large pharma, is witnessed in the emerging market of India . The reason behind this growth is low-cost labor availability, which will further drive up the revenue of the Asia-Pacific region in the future.

. The reason behind this growth is low-cost labor availability, which will further drive up the revenue of the region in the future. Greater than 80 percent of the market revenue is from developed countries such as the U.S., Canada , the EU, and Japan . The cost of conducting clinical trials in emerging countries will be 60 percent less than that of developed countries.

, the EU, and . The cost of conducting clinical trials in emerging countries will be 60 percent less than that of developed countries. Currently, EDC (electronic data capture) and CTMS (clinical trial management system) are the most commonly used data sources for CDA (central data analytics). However, with the growing adoption of RBM (risk-based monitoring), the majority of the companies will move to more advanced technologies for CDA.

The fragmented CRO market witnessed continuous mergers and acquisitions, which has, in turn, resulted in continued consolidation of the CRO market with the top 10 suppliers holding more than 55 percent of the market share.

Merck Global Health Innovation(GHI) has invested $11 million to leveraging emerging digital tools to gather existing health data in innovative ways that further improve health outcomes and reduces cost.

to leveraging emerging digital tools to gather existing health data in innovative ways that further improve health outcomes and reduces cost. Engaging in a strategic relationship with a preferred provider can help in obtaining discounts and other benefits. In the case of short-time engagement with CROs, pharma prefers a project-based engagement model with fees for service payment terms.

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

Big pharma companies favor global CROs for outsourcing of fully integrated services (phase II-IV) globally. Such companies prefer players from emerging markets such as China & India for FSP (functional service provider) deals to get benefits of the administrative experience of local CROs. Ease in vendor management and scale of economies are the major benefits of engaging with a global supplier, whereas low subcontracting risk and lesser management costs are the advantages of engaging with a regional player.

