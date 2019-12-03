Current NHL Hall Of Famer And Experienced Financial Services Leader, Clark Gillies, Joins Ferrandino & Son Advisory Board

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrandino & Son, a leading national facility maintenance and construction services company, announced the appointment of Mr. Clark Gillies to the company's Advisory Board.

"We look forward to Clark's contributions as part of our Advisory Board," said Chief Executive Officer Peter Ferrandino. "He brings a diverse career background in professional sports as a former New York Islanders hockey player and has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, focusing on the real estate sector. Clark's successful transition from one career to another is admirable and has earned him a strong reputation amongst his peers and clients."

"I am excited to join the Ferrandino & Son Advisory Board. I look forward to sharing my real estate knowledge and helping the company accelerate growth within this growing sector," said Clark Gillies.

Since 2009, Clark has been the Director of Sales with Hilton Capital Management, LLC, where he is involved with sales and marketing initiatives. Before joining Hilton, Mr. Gillies spent 15 years as a Senior Financial Advisor at Raymond James. During his NHL career that spanned 958 games, Clark won four consecutive Stanley Cups during his tenure with the New York Islanders. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2002.

"By leveraging his years of experience as a professional athlete and thought leadership in financial services, Clark will provide unique insights into how we can strengthen our offerings, service approach and reach within facility services," said Chief Executive Officer Peter Ferrandino.

The Advisory Board has grown with several forward-thinking and experienced professionals to help Ferrandino & Son continuously evolve and effectively meet the needs of its clients.

About Ferrandino & Son

Ferrandino & Son is a leading provider of facility maintenance services and full-service programs for clients across the United States. With more than 25 years of experience and a focus on providing exceptional service, the company provides snow removal, landscaping, exterior maintenance, facility service and maintenance, and general contracting services to clients.

Learn more at www.ferrandinoandson.com.

SOURCE Ferrandino & Son

Related Links

http://www.ferrandinoandson.com

