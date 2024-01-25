Current Sensor Market 2024-2028: Rise In Adoption Of Energy-efficient Solutions to Boost Growth | Technavio

25 Jan, 2024, 13:20 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Current Sensor Market is set for substantial growth, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.37%, according to a report by Technavio. The market is forecasted to witness an increase of USD 1.79 billion between 2023 and 2028, driven by factors such as the rise in the adoption of energy-efficient solutions, increasing demand for high-precision current measurement in semiconductor manufacturing processes, and the growing integration of current sensors in industrial automation equipment and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges:
Analyzing data from 2023 as the base year, the report highlights key drivers stimulating market growth, notably the surge in the adoption of energy-efficient solutions. The rise in focus on Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is a primary trend shaping market growth. However, the increasing complexity of current sensor solutions presents a challenge, affecting market growth.
Current Sensor Market 2024-2028 : Companies Analysis
Some companies such as ABB Ltd., ACEINNA Inc., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., CR Magnetics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and others are strategically positioning themselves to establish their market presence. The report provides detailed analyses of 20 market companies, categorizing them based on key factors and market dominance.
Market Segmentation Overview:
The market is set for significant growth in the open-loop current sensors segment, which showed a gradual increase in market share, reaching USD 1.45 billion in 2018. APAC is projected to contribute 39% to the global market growth during the forecast period. This report delves into market segmentation based on Type, Technology, and Region. The current sensor market projected to witness remarkable expansion, driven by factors reshaping the operational landscape across industries. Explore growth analysis by revenue at global, regional, and country levels, uncover market trends, growth opportunities, and conduct a thorough analysis for the forecasted period.
Current Sensor Market 2024-2028 : Segmentation
Current Sensor Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Open Loop Current Sensors
- Closed Loop Current Sensors
- Technology
- Hall Effect
- Current Transformer
- Flux Gate
- Rogowski Coil
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Current Sensor Market 2024-2028 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our current sensor market report covers the following areas:
- Current Sensor Market size
- Current Sensor Market trends
- Current Sensor Market industry analysis
This study identifies Rise in focus on Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the current sensor market growth during the next few years.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2023
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global current sensor market 2018 - 2022
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global current sensor market 2018 - 2022 (USD billion)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2018 - 2022 (USD billion)
- 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2018 - 2022 (USD billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2018 - 2022 (USD billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2018 - 2022 (USD billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2023 and 2028
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2023 and 2028
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2023 and 2028
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2023 and 2028
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2023 and 2028
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2023 and 2028
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2023 and 2028
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2023-2028 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Open loop current sensors - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Open loop current sensors - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Open loop current sensors - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Open loop current sensors - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Open loop current sensors - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 6.4 Closed loop current sensors - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Closed loop current sensors - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Closed loop current sensors - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Closed loop current sensors - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Closed loop current sensors - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type (USD billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type (USD billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Technology - Market share 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2023-2028 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 7.3 Hall effect - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Hall effect - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Hall effect - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Hall effect - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hall effect - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 7.4 Current transformer - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Current transformer - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Current transformer - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Current transformer - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Current transformer - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 7.5 Flux gate - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Flux gate - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Flux gate - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Flux gate - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Flux gate - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 7.6 Rogowski coil - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rogowski coil - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rogowski coil - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Rogowski coil - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rogowski coil - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Technology (USD billion)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology (USD billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2023-2028 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028
- Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028 (USD billion)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2023-2028 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography (USD billion)
- Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography (USD billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2023 and 2028
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.4 ACEINNA Inc.
- Exhibit 123: ACEINNA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: ACEINNA Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: ACEINNA Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Allegro MicroSystems Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Allegro MicroSystems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Allegro MicroSystems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Allegro MicroSystems Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Analog Devices Inc.
- Exhibit 129: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Analog Devices Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Eaton Corp. Plc
- Exhibit 134: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus
- 12.8 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 139: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Infineon Technologies AG
- Exhibit 144: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news
- Exhibit 147: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus
- 12.10 LEM Holding SA
- Exhibit 149: LEM Holding SA - Overview
- Exhibit 150: LEM Holding SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: LEM Holding SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: LEM Holding SA - Segment focus
- 12.11 Melexis NV
- Exhibit 153: Melexis NV - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Melexis NV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Melexis NV - Key offerings
- 12.12 NK Technologies
- Exhibit 156: NK Technologies - Overview
- Exhibit 157: NK Technologies - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: NK Technologies - Key offerings
- 12.13 STMicroelectronics International N.V.
- Exhibit 159: STMicroelectronics International N.V. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: STMicroelectronics International N.V. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: STMicroelectronics International N.V. - Key news
- Exhibit 162: STMicroelectronics International N.V. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: STMicroelectronics International N.V. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Tamura Corp.
- Exhibit 164: Tamura Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Tamura Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Tamura Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.15 TDK Corp.
- Exhibit 167: TDK Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: TDK Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: TDK Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 170: TDK Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: TDK Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.
- Exhibit 172: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 174: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 175: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 176: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Yageo Corp.
- Exhibit 177: Yageo Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 178: Yageo Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 179: Yageo Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 180: Yageo Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD
- Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for USUSD
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 184: Research methodology
- Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 186: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations
