Current Sensor Market 2024-2028: Rise In Adoption Of Energy-efficient Solutions to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Current Sensor Market is set for substantial growth, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.37%, according to a report by Technavio. The market is forecasted to witness an increase of USD 1.79 billion between 2023 and 2028, driven by factors such as the rise in the adoption of energy-efficient solutions, increasing demand for high-precision current measurement in semiconductor manufacturing processes, and the growing integration of current sensors in industrial automation equipment and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Current Sensor Market 2024-2028

Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges:

Analyzing data from 2023 as the base year, the report highlights key drivers stimulating market growth, notably the surge in the adoption of energy-efficient solutions. The rise in focus on Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing is a primary trend shaping market growth. However, the increasing complexity of current sensor solutions presents a challenge, affecting market growth.

Current Sensor Market 2024-2028 : Companies Analysis

Some companies such as ABB Ltd., ACEINNA Inc., Allegro MicroSystems Inc., Analog Devices Inc., CR Magnetics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and others are strategically positioning themselves to establish their market presence. The report provides detailed analyses of 20 market companies, categorizing them based on key factors and market dominance.

Market Segmentation Overview:

The market is set for significant growth in the open-loop current sensors segment, which showed a gradual increase in market share, reaching USD 1.45 billion in 2018. APAC is projected to contribute 39% to the global market growth during the forecast period. The current sensor market projected to witness remarkable expansion, driven by factors reshaping the operational landscape across industries.



Current Sensor Market 2024-2028 : Segmentation

Current Sensor Market is segmented as below:

Type

Open Loop Current Sensors



Closed Loop Current Sensors

Technology

Hall Effect



Current Transformer



Flux Gate



Rogowski Coil

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Current Sensor Market 2024-2028 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our current sensor market report covers the following areas:

Current Sensor Market size

Current Sensor Market trends

Current Sensor Market industry analysis

This study identifies Rise in focus on Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the current sensor market growth during the next few years.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global current sensor market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Open loop current sensors - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Closed loop current sensors - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Hall effect - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Current transformer - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Flux gate - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Rogowski coil - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 ACEINNA Inc.

12.5 Allegro MicroSystems Inc.

12.6 Analog Devices Inc.

12.7 Eaton Corp. Plc

12.8 Honeywell International Inc.

12.9 Infineon Technologies AG

12.10 LEM Holding SA

12.11 Melexis NV

12.12 NK Technologies

12.13 STMicroelectronics International N.V.

12.14 Tamura Corp.

12.15 TDK Corp.

12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

12.17 Yageo Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for USUSD

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

