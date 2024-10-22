Current Taps Sitetracker for EV Infrastructure Buildout and Operations

EV transport firm wants to more efficiently deploy, maintain, and track its critical infrastructure during rapid expansion

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, has implemented its software at Current , which aims to quickly and efficiently expand its operations in the high-growth electric vehicle (EV) transport market.

Morristown, N.J.-based Current is a leading provider of turnkey commercial electric vehicle solutions, specializing in electric transportation and charging infrastructure across the U.S. They support the full spectrum of EV operations, from Class 8 semis to Class 2 vehicles, offering services that include maintenance, charging, grant assistance, and ongoing operations support. With environmental and economic factors accelerating the shift to electrification, analysts predict EV transport will grow by approximately 35% annually through 2030. Current's growth had rendered off-the-shelf project management software inadequate to accomplish the tasks of managing the planning, rollout, operations, and maintenance of its growing portfolio of EV trucking projects.

"We chose Sitetracker because it's the best-in-class platform that will help us deploy and monitor our critical EV infrastructure and vehicles, maintain our sites and assets, track operational costs. We look forward to profitably scaling with SiteTracker supporting our business processes behind the scenes." said Mike Ivey, Current's Director of Engineering and Technology.

Sitetracker's deep expertise in e-mobility and the EV charging market has been developed through longstanding relationships with dozens of industry leaders, in addition to major fleet owners and operators. That experience is codified in Sitetracker's EV Quickstart, which helps EV specialists such as Current implement green transport solutions quickly and effectively based on templates, configurations, reports, and dashboards designed with EV industry best practices. Its features span bidding, planning, construction management, budgeting and finance, and operations and maintenance.

More broadly, Sitetracker's automated business processes and systems speed projects to completion and time to revenue. The cloud-based platform's in-office and mobile capabilities provide whole-company visibility and management trackers that ensure a smooth and effective operational flow and reliable access to onsite updates for field teams. It standardizes EV infrastructure deployments, financial management, permitting and compliance, and technical aspects of projects during development and ongoing operations.

"Current's growth, combined with its complex, geographically dispersed EV charging and related infrastructure, make it a perfect fit for Sitetracker," said Giuseppe Incitti, Sitetracker's CEO. "With real-time data insights and streamlined workflows, Sitetracker enhances collaboration and accelerates project delivery times. That will make a huge difference for Current on a project-by-project basis and in aggregate as the company grows with the rapid EV transition happening in trucking."

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, EVgo, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

