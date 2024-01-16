Current to offer free in-app tax service; Partner with Column Tax to save money for majority of Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck

Members with a payroll can file taxes free of charge, directly in app, backed by Column Tax's maximum refund guarantee, with access to their refunds up to five days early

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Current, the premier U.S. fintech platform dedicated to empowering Americans in pursuit of a brighter financial future, today announced a partnership with Column Tax, the leading embedded tax provider offering next generation tax products. This partnership will save millions of Americans much-needed money this tax season through a highly accessible and affordable embedded tax filing experience.

Current and Column Tax partner to offer free, in-app tax service.

At Current, nearly 50 percent of members worked at least two jobs last year, which not only can make filing taxes complicated, but also more costly. Now, through this new embedded filing integration with Column Tax, members can file their taxes for free directly in the Current app, and most can file in under 20 minutes, regardless of how many jobs they have worked. Every return is backed by Column Tax's maximum refund and accuracy guarantees. Current members also receive their refunds on Current up to five days faster than traditional banks.

"Paying over $100 to file your taxes can drain millions of Americans of much-needed liquidity," said Stuart Sopp, CEO and Co-Founder, Current. "We have seen firsthand our members rely on tax refunds each year to make ends meet, and they are more important than ever this year with credit card debt at a record $1 trillion and inflation continuing to outpace wages. Through this new partnership with Column Tax, we're proud to not only provide our members faster access to their much-needed funds, but also make the process of filing easier and more affordable than ever before."

"For many Americans, their tax refund is the largest check they'll receive all year," said Gavin Nachbar, CEO and co-founder, Column Tax. "With embedded tax filing, Current is helping its members secure maximum refunds and get faster access to funds they desperately need, especially given today's economic climate. Through our partnership, this new connected tax filing via Current will provide millions of Americans quicker access to valuable refund dollars."

About Current

We are a premier U.S. fintech platform dedicated to empowering Americans in their pursuit of a brighter financial future. We strive to transform lives by offering innovative and motivational solutions tailored to our members' immediate needs, with the flexibility to evolve alongside them and unlock opportunities for enhanced financial growth.To learn more about us, visit http://www.current.com or download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

Current is backed by investments from Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global Management, TQ Ventures, Avenir, Sapphire Ventures, Foundation Capital, Wellington Management, QED Investors and EXPA.

About Column Tax

Column Tax is the leading embedded tax provider, offering next generation tax products to make filing easier, more affordable and more accessible for all Americans. The company's APIs enable mobile banks and fintech companies to offer powerful tax products to their account holders and end users. Column Tax is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Felicis Ventures, South Park Commons, Core Innovation Capital, and Operator Partners.

