Current Transformer Market size to increase by USD 422.01 million during 2022-2027, Enhanced accuracy of current transformers at extremely low current levels to drive the growth - Technavio

Technavio

15 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The current transformer market size is expected to grow by USD 422.01 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Oil immersed and Dry type), Application (Switchgear and Power transformers), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increased demand for electricity from emerging economies drives market growth. Industrial development directly affects urbanization, which in turn drives up residential and commercial construction activity. As a result of its growing population and rising incomes, India has one of the world's fastest rates of urbanization. In addition to the impact of industrialization and rapid urbanization, the manufacturing industry in these regions has considerable growth potential. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Current Transformer Market 2023-2027
Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the current transformer market: ABB Ltd., CGS Instrument Transformers, Dalian Huayi Electric Power Electric Appliances Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fanox Electronic SL, FRER Srl Vle, General Electric Co., Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hyosung Corp., IMA Spa, Littelfuse Inc., Megacon Group, Murugappa Group, PREMO SL, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SOCOMEC Group, Trench Ltd., VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
  • The Current Transformer Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 7.0% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The use of advanced technologies and processes in transformer manufacturing is an emerging market trend.
  • The very sophisticated manufacturing processes result in the production of high-quality electrical equipment like ABB instrument transformers, which are the next generation.
  • Similarly, the APG process is subject to multiple casting parameters, such as temperature, pressure, and curing time.
  • Such a variable is posed by epoxy producers as a challenge for optimizing the production process in order to obtain a better product.

Challenge

  • The high cost of upgrading electricity distribution networks hampers market growth.
  • Costs related to replacing transmission lines, distribution networks, energy delivery systems, substations digitization, and digital controls shall be included in the cost of upgrading smart grids.
  • Consequently, huge initial capital investments are required for power utilities and IPPs.
  • Additionally, power utilities are reluctant to upgrade their power grids to make them compatible with smart grid solutions. 

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The oil-immersed segment is significant during the forecast period. These transformers are meant to be immersed into insulating oil for better insulation and cooling and are widely applied in high voltage applications, e.g. to generate electricity, transmission, and distribution systems. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Related Reports:

The medium voltage transformer market share is expected to surge to USD 3.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%.

The Gas Insulated Transformer Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 995.05 million.

Current Transformer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 422.01 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.0

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., CGS Instrument Transformers, Dalian Huayi Electric Power Electric Appliances Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fanox Electronic SL, FRER Srl Vle, General Electric Co., Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hyosung Corp., IMA Spa, Littelfuse Inc., Megacon Group, Murugappa Group, PREMO SL, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SOCOMEC Group, Trench Ltd., VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH and Co. KG, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

