Current US Open Champion And # 1 Player In The World Naomi Osaka Partners With MUZIK On Signature Smartware Headphone And Connected Experiences

"I want to have a worldwide impact on and off the tennis court," said Osaka, "and after meeting MUZIK founder Jason Hardi, I jumped at the chance to bring exciting new innovations to the way we all experience music, movies and games."

After her championship victories over Serena Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open and Petra Kvitova in the 2019 Australian Open, Osaka became the first Asian player to be ranked No. 1 in the world in singles tennis.

"The world has seen Naomi's tremendous talents on the court," said MUZIK Founder and CEO, Jason Hardi, "but it is her multicultural connections with fans off the court from fashion to business and philanthropy that makes her a triple threat and the ideal partner with MUZIK to launch our game-changing technology."

Matching her powerful serve and aggressive style on the tennis court, Osaka wasn't content with sitting back as a passive investor and partner in her new product. She met up with Hardi at the MUZIK Lab in Los Angeles, CA to collaborate on the design of the headphone, which will launch with unique Connected Experiences, Original Content, and a sleek design featuring Osaka's nickname, 'Nao-Chi'.

The Limited Edition Naomi Osaka Signature headphones will be released in time for the holidays and is available for pre-order at www.MUZIKconnect.com.

ABOUT MUZIK

MUZIK was founded to bring the world together through personalized experiences that enable us to connect in ways we never imagined. The convergence of Culture and Technology inspired the Company's Founder and CEO, Jason Hardi, to develop and design unique devices that are powered by Smartware® and connected to a digital platform that sparks our senses through original content and curated programming.

Through the application of state-of-the-art voice technology and working closely with industry leaders and cultural icons, MUZIK is creating new voice enabled experiences that connect the eyes and ears to a world of personal and professional interests, all driven by an Intelligent Assistant.

The Company has been issued over 130+ patents and trademarks and received five CES innovation awards for technological inventions in connected devices and platforms.

The future of connectivity, content, and cultural experiences is here.

MUZIK…The Connected You.

