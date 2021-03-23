Curricula Launches Security Awareness Channel Partner Program for Managed Service Providers

ATLANTA, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curricula, the fun cyber security awareness training company, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its channel partner program. Now, managed service providers (MSP) can partner with Curricula to grow their businesses.

"We have spent years focusing on creating some of the most fun and effective content this industry has ever seen," said Nick Santora, CEO and founder of Curricula. "I'm proud to say that thousands of MSPs can now join us on our mission to fix boring security awareness training together."

Curricula provides a refreshingly fun security awareness training platform for MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and other technology partners to add to their portfolio of cyber security and compliance offerings. MSPs recognize an effective training program helps dramatically reduce the risk of their customers becoming a victim of a cyber attack.

"What we see in Curricula is the potential to become a core offering for all managed service providers," said Joel Smith of RCP Equity who led Curricula's $3M Series A funding in January 2020. "The cyber security awareness training space has become stale and far too technical. Curricula is a category game-changer for channel partners to offer a simple security awareness training program that their customers truly love."

Now in a single dashboard, Curricula's built-in automation tools help MSPs simplify the process of onboarding their customers, managing phishing simulations, and implementing an effective security awareness program. MSPs can level-up their incentives as they grow their relationship with Curricula's gamified partner program.

"Training your team with security best practices is a priority for our customers when it comes to cybersecurity," said Andrew Tynan, Manager of Strategic Alliances at Electric. "We are so excited to partner with Curricula because the content is so different from the typical boring security awareness training vendors out there. Our customers are looking to us for our knowledge around all things security, and Curricula helps us clearly communicate that message in a fun way."

