Curriculum Associates Announces Inaugural Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has announced the inaugural class of teachers for its Extraordinary Educators program, which establishes an annual tradition of celebrating and connecting exemplar teachers. The 31 selected teachers exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready in their classroom, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate classroom innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years.

"As a company founded by passionate educators, we have deep respect for the powerful ways in which talented teachers impact the lives of their students," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to recognize and learn from these Extraordinary Educators and look forward to sharing their innovative practices that support student achievement."

Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to attend and present at the two-day Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit in July 2020, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"I am truly honored to be chosen as an Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates," said Sachiko Green of Pelham Oaks Elementary School in Pelham City Schools in Pelham, AL. "Curriculum Associates' research-based differentiated instruction ensures every child is challenged to grow through the content. This personalized approach has allowed every one of my students to engage in rigorous instruction while supporting me to become a more effective educator."

"As an educator, advocating for students who need extra support means embarking on a growth journey that shapes the way students learn and transforms their outlook on education," said Kimberly Robinson of Literacy Leadership Technology Academy in Hillsborough Public Schools in Tampa, FL. "I am passionate about equipping the next generation with mindful tools, resources, and fun experiences that leave an imprint on their educational journey forever. I will dedicate my expertise to empower other teachers through the Extraordinary Educators program. I know with mentoring and involvement in this amazing program, I will be an influential asset to the educational society."

To learn about the 2020 Extraordinary Educators and meet these remarkable teachers, please visit CurriculumAssociates.com/ExtraordinaryEducators.

