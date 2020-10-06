Curriculum Associates' CEO Rob Waldron Appointed to the Association of Test Publishers' CEO Council

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Test Publishers (ATP), the leading international organization for publishers of assessment programs, has named Curriculum Associates' CEO Rob Waldron to its newly formed CEO Council. Waldron is the only CEO in the United States' K–12 education market space to be appointed to the five-person council, which will provide ongoing guidance to the ATP and its global membership.

"Rob brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the newly formed council," said William G. Harris, CEO of the ATP. "As the Association navigates the challenges of globalization and the unprecedented disruption of a pandemic, ATP welcomes the expertise and guidance of global leaders such as Rob to help us move both the industry and ATP into the future."

Representing leading publishers and assessment service providers in the testing industry, the ATP promotes high-quality programs among members—as well as among the entire assessment community—through highly regarded global events, advocacy work, best practices guidance documents, and networking opportunities. The ATP's three core tasks include representing the general interests and welfare of its members and the assessment industry, providing members with current information on industry-related issues, and, when possible, establishing a unified position among members on key industry issues.

"It's an honor to be chosen alongside respected leaders from across different assessment sectors for the ATP CEO Council," said Waldron. "I look forward to representing the K–12 assessment market in the US and coming together with—and learning from—fellow council members as we collectively help support the ATP's objectives and goals around learning and assessment."

Waldron joined Curriculum Associates in 2008, bringing leadership experience from both the for-profit and nonprofit education worlds. He runs the company with a long-term focus, upholding the founding mission to improve classrooms everywhere. Under his leadership, revenues have increased more than eleven-fold, making Curriculum Associates one of the nation's fastest-growing K–12 education publishing companies. Curriculum Associates now employs more than 1,500 staff and has earned "Top Places to Work" status from The Boston Globe seven years in a row.

Prior to joining Curriculum Associates, Rob served as CEO of Jumpstart, a national nonprofit preparing preschoolers from low-income backgrounds for success, and as CEO of the K12 tutoring division of Kaplan Education. Rob also served as an operating executive at private equity firm Berkshire Partners.

Rob's mission-driven passion has earned him recognition as a Fast Company Top 25 Social Entrepreneur, World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, and EY Entrepreneur of the Year. He has also won the Northeastern US Regional YPO Social Impact Award and EdTech Digest's CEO of the Year. In addition to now being a member of the ATP CEO Council, Rob previously served as an Aspen Institute/Pahara Fellow and as a fellow at Harvard's Kennedy School.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

SOURCE Curriculum Associates