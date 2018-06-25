Curriculum Associates Enhances i-Ready® with Major Upgrades for Back to School 2018

"i-Ready will now be simpler and even more impactful for both educators and students," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We listened carefully to the needs of customers in classrooms across the country, and based on their feedback have improved i-Ready to provide the most streamlined, easy-to-use, and powerful solution on the market today."

The completely-redesigned teacher experience provides actionable data insights with simplified navigation, improved alerts, and streamlined reports that show teachers the immediate actions to help differentiate instruction and drive the greatest student gains. Rigorously tested with teachers, these enhancements help educators more easily monitor student progress, plan instruction, intervene using differentiated resources, set learning goals, and see student growth.

The new i-Ready growth model is grounded in research on the growth of millions of i-Ready students nationwide. The new model introduces differentiated school year growth measures for each student based on their performance on the fall Diagnostic. This more personalized approach to measuring student growth will provide two complementary measures for understanding student growth, including the amount that a student is expected to grow and the amount that student needs to grow to get on track for grade-level proficiency or to improve beyond proficiency.

Students will also have access to more research-informed, cutting-edge digital instruction and practice with many new K–5 reading lessons and a major expansion of K–5 mathematics lessons. The new i-Ready reading lessons offer all-new instruction in reading comprehension for Grades K–2, and more than 100 new lessons for Grades 3–5 in phonics, vocabulary, and reading comprehension. i-Ready's new, interactive mathematics lessons build deeper conceptual understanding, support productive struggle, and provide even more coverage across the standards. This includes practice lessons for Grades K–5, new lessons for Grades 3–5, and new lessons to build prerequisite skills for kindergarten.

Lastly, this coming school year, the i-Ready student experience will be completely in HTML5 and fully available to students on supported iPads when using the i-Ready for Students iPad app.

To learn more about these new upgrades for the 2018–2019 school year, visit

i-Ready.com/BackToSchool2018.

iPad® is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

About i-Ready

Built to address the rigor of the new standards, i-Ready's mathematics and English language arts programs help students make real gains. i-Ready collects a broad spectrum of rich data on student abilities that identifies areas where a student is struggling, measures growth across a student's career, supports teacher-led differentiated instruction, and provides a personalized instructional path within a single online solution.

i-Ready is currently being used by nearly 15 percent of all K–8 students nationwide across all 50 states. To learn more about i-Ready, visit i-Ready.com/empower.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curriculum-associates-enhances-i-ready-with-major-upgrades-for-back-to-school-2018-300671783.html

SOURCE Curriculum Associates

Related Links

http://i-readycentral.com/bts/

