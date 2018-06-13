Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® Instruction Aligns to WIDA PRIME V2 Correlation Criteria for English Language Learners

"i-Ready's ELL support is built directly into the program's instructional materials—it is embedded, not an add-on," said Claudia Salinas, Vice President of English Learning at Curriculum Associates. "The alignment to the WIDA correlations underscores our company's commitment to helping all students succeed and will greatly assist educators in making informed decisions as they select instructional materials for their reading and mathematics programs."

The WIDA PRIME V2 correlation process identifies how the components of the 2012 Amplification of the English Language Development Standards (K–12) and the Spanish Language Development (SLD) Standards (K–12) are represented in instructional materials. The PRIME V2 specifically examines instructional materials' asset-based philosophy, academic language, performance definitions, and strands of model performance indictors and the standards matrices.

Built to address the rigor of the new standards, i-Ready's mathematics and reading programs help students make real gains. i-Ready collects a broad spectrum of rich data on student abilities that identifies areas where a student is struggling, measures growth across a student's career, supports teacher-led differentiated instruction, and provides a personalized instructional path within a single online solution.

i-Ready supports different levels of language proficiency and specifically engages EL students through text-to-text, text-to-self, and text-to-world instruction. The vocabulary words used throughout the instructional program include Tier 2 high-utility words that are specifically chosen to maximize EL students' vocabulary.

i‑Ready is currently being used this school year by nearly 15 percent of all K–8 students nationwide across all 50 states. To learn more about i-Ready, visit www.i-Ready.com/achievement.

To learn more about i-Ready Instruction's alignment to PRIME V2, visit the WIDA website https://www.wceps.org/widaprimev2/.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curriculum-associates-i-ready-instruction-aligns-to-wida-prime-v2-correlation-criteria-for-english-language-learners-300665699.html

SOURCE Curriculum Associates