Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® Wins a Tech & Learning TCEA Best of Show 2020 Award

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates' i-Ready was recently named a winner of Tech & Learning's TCEA 2020 Best of Show Award. The program, which also recently won an Award of Excellence from the same industry-leading publication, was chosen based in part on its uniqueness in the market and its ability to solve problems in classrooms and schools. Today, i-Ready serves more than seven million students nationwide and is currently being used by 20 percent of all K–8 students across all 50 states.

"With actionable data and rigorous instruction targeted to each learner's needs, i-Ready helps teachers support all students in mastering grade-level standards," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We are honored to once again be recognized with these two leading awards and thrilled to see Tech & Learning share our commitment to supporting high expectations and equity in classrooms by honoring our unique program."

Winners of the Tech & Learning TCEA Best of Show 2020 Award were selected by an anonymous panel of educator judges who scoured the exhibit hall floor during the TCEA 2020 conference in Austin, Texas. The judges rated their impressions of individual products on a sliding scale, evaluating areas such as quality and effectiveness, ease of use, cost, and creative use of technology.

i-Ready was recognized with a Tech & Learning 2019 Award of Excellence in the school category. This long-standing awards program, which just celebrated its 40th year, recognizes outstanding educational technology products that improve teaching and learning. The judges specifically focused on standout products that are improving the way educators work and students learn.

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for K–12 teachers and students. It combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in Reading and Mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The Diagnostic provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for their instruction and to personalize i‑Ready instructional paths. A Midyear and End-of-Year Diagnostic helps students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-Led and online Personalized Instruction continues throughout the year to help students address their learning gaps and access grade-level learning.

i-Ready recently added a new mathematics Diagnostic in Spanish, new accessibility features, more robust historical reporting, an engaging new student experience, new support for middle school students, interactive Learning Games, and more.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

