Curriculum Associates Named Among the Fastest-Growing and Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Business Journal announced that Curriculum Associates has been named to their 2019 "Fast 50" list of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Massachusetts for the fifth consecutive year. Curriculum Associates was also named to the publication's 2019 list of the 100 largest private companies in Massachusetts for the fourth consecutive year.

The Fast 50 winners were selected and ranked based on a formula that counts revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. Approximately 140 privately held companies applied for inclusion by submitting nominations that included financial performance, and the Business Journal's research department and CPA firm Withum, a Fast 50 partner, evaluated the figures provided to determine the rankings. Only those firms with their headquarters in Massachusetts and reported revenue of at least $500,000 in 2015 and $1 million in 2018 were considered. Companies that did not show growth from 2017 to 2018 were excluded. The Boston Business Journal announced the rankings at an awards reception on Wednesday, May 15 at Aloft Hotel Seaport.

For 50 years, Curriculum Associates has been on a mission to make classrooms better places for teachers and students. With a focus on reading and mathematics, the company offers an integrated print and digital solution for K–12 diagnostic assessment and K–8 instruction, making blended learning a reality in the classroom. Curriculum Associates provides more than 8 million K–12 students in all 50 states with the best adaptive assessment and personalized learning materials to prepare them for success. Today, Curriculum Associates is one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry, with revenues quintupling since 2012.

"For half a century, Curriculum Associates has measured success by the impact our programs have on the educators and students we serve," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "This future-focused mindset has driven incredible growth in recent years, and we are thrilled to once again see our dedicated team recognized by the Boston Business Journal."

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

About the Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is Greater Boston's leading source of business news, information, and events, reaching readers through the weekly print publication, the website bostonbusinessjournal.com, and email products. The BBJ also prints the annual Book of Lists—the region's top resource for business decision-makers seeking information about potential clients, suppliers, and partners. The Boston Business Journal is published by American City Business Journals, the nation's largest publisher of metropolitan business news.

