Curriculum Associates Named One of the 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies and One of the Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal

The Fast 50 winners were selected and ranked based on a formula that counts revenue growth in the preceding three years. Approximately 130 privately held companies applied for inclusion by submitting nominations that included financial performance, and the Business Journal's Research Department and CPA firm Withum, a Fast 50 partner, evaluated the figures provided to determine the rankings. Only those firms with a headquarters in Massachusetts and revenue of at least $500,000 in 2014 and $1 million in 2017 were considered. Companies that did not show growth from 2016 to 2017 were excluded. The Boston Business Journal announced the rankings at an awards reception on Thursday, May 17, at W Boston.

For nearly 50 years, Curriculum Associates has been on a mission to make classrooms better places for teachers and students. With a focus on reading and mathematics, the company offers an integrated print and digital solution for K–12 diagnostic assessment and K–8 instruction, making blended learning a reality in the classroom. Curriculum Associates provides more than 7 million K–12 students in all 50 states with the best adaptive assessment and personalized learning materials to prepare them for success. Today, Curriculum Associates is one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry, with revenues quintupling since 2012.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of the largest and fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts for the third and fourth years in a row, respectively," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Our growth is a testament to the outstanding work done by our team and their tireless dedication to placing children and teachers first."

The Boston Business Journal's 2018 list of the 100 largest private companies in Massachusetts represents a veritable "who's who" of the Bay State's most-recognizable brands and industry powerhouses, along with a number of fast-growing newer entities. Together, they account for more than $134 billion in revenue in 2017.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

About the Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is Greater Boston's leading source of business news, information and events, reaching readers through the weekly print publication, the website bostonbusinessjournal.com, and email products. The BBJ also prints the annual Book of Lists—the region's top resource for business decision-makers seeking information about potential clients, suppliers, and partners. The Boston Business Journal is published by American City Business Journals, the nation's largest publisher of metropolitan business news.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curriculum-associates-named-one-of-the-50-fastest-growing-private-companies-and-one-of-the-largest-private-companies-in-massachusetts-by-the-boston-business-journal-300654392.html

SOURCE Curriculum Associates

Related Links

http://CurriculumAssociates.com

