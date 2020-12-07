Curriculum Associates Names 44 Teachers to the 2021 Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named 44 teachers to the 2021 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers from around the country. This year's 44 teachers from across 26 states and Washington, DC exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years.

"It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "However, this group of Extraordinary Educators—like so many other educators across the country—has more than risen to the occasion. We are proud to recognize these remarkable teachers for their hard work, dedication, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the students they serve."

This year's Extraordinary Educators, who were chosen from among hundreds of nominations, will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

This is the second year of the Extraordinary Educators program. Last year's inaugural class featured 31 teachers from across 15 states.

To learn about the 2021 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/2021-Class.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

