Curriculum Associates' Ready® Mathematics Blended Core Curriculum for Grades K-5 Meets ESSA Evidence Requirements

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new third-party research study from the Human Resources Research Organization (HumRRO), in collaboration with Century Analytics, demonstrates that Curriculum Associates' Ready® Mathematics Blended Core Curriculum for Grades K–5 meets the guidelines for the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) evidence under ESSA. Ready Mathematics, used as a core curriculum; i-Ready® Diagnostic, and i-Ready Instruction make up the Blended Core Curriculum. HumRRO's in-depth analysis yielded evidence that school-level participation in Ready Mathematics resulted in higher student-level achievements in mathematics compared to students not using the program. With evidence-based interventions being a requirement of ESSA, this study is another indication of the quality of the Ready Mathematics program.

"This latest third-party efficacy research proves what educators already know: Ready Mathematics is a high-quality, high-impact curriculum that can help all students improve their math proficiency," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Educators can be confident that using Ready Mathematics enhances student learning and meets the criteria for school improvement funds."

The HumRRO study, which meets the rigor of ESSA's evidence requirements for quasi-experimental studies, analyzed 21,000-plus students across 91 schools nationwide, 32 of which were Ready Mathematics users. The results showed that students using Ready Mathematics in Grades K–5 improved 5 to 10 scale score points more on average, as measured by the i-Ready Diagnostic, than students not using the program. This is roughly equivalent to 6 to 12 percentile ranks on state tests.

"Our study provides evidence that using Ready Mathematics Blended Core Curriculum at Grades K–5 results in greater student math achievement than using only i-Ready Diagnostic," said Dr. Rebecca Norman Dvorak, Senior Scientist of HumRRO. "Our results are both statistically and practically significant."

The Ready Mathematics program develops students' procedural fluency and emphasizes conceptual understanding through reasoning, modeling, and discussion that explore the structure of mathematics. The lessons use a research-based, discourse-focused instructional model with a balance of conceptual understanding, procedural fluency, and application to build confidence and mastery of the Standards for Mathematical Practice. The program can be used with i-Ready, which combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction, as a blended core curriculum.

To learn more about Ready Mathematics, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Products/Ready/Mathematics.

To learn more about the HumRRO research study, visit https://www.curriculumassociates.com/ready-math-blended-essa.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

SOURCE Curriculum Associates

Related Links

https://www.curriculumassociates.com

