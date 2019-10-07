Curriculum Associates' Ready New York, Next Generation Learning Standards Edition Helps Students Meet the Newly Revised State Standards

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To help New York students meet the New York State Next Generation Learning Standards for both English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics, Curriculum Associates has developed the Ready New York, Next Generation Learning Standards Edition. This new program, which was designed specifically to address the newly revised New York State standards, includes a combination of student and teacher resources that address the demands for focus, rigor, and higher-order thinking to support standards mastery and proficiency.

"For nearly 50 years, we have served New York educators with the highest-quality, standards-aligned materials to support and inform their instruction," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "The new Ready New York, NGLS Edition is designed to help teachers throughout the state seamlessly transition to new state standards by providing explicit on-level instruction that continually engages students in the learning process."

The Ready New York, NGLS Edition is based off of Curriculum Associates' award-winning Ready program, which is currently used by nearly 250 districts across New York State. Since the creation of Ready New York in 2012, the program has always matched state expectations. Independent studies have shown that students in New York using Ready were more prepared for the rigorous standards and assessments than those that do not use Ready in their classrooms.

Ready New York, NGLS Edition for ELA delivers a deep study of each Next Generation ELA Learning Standard and engages students in the Lifelong Practices of Readers and Writers throughout every lesson so each student can develop the advanced literacies they need to be successful. The program includes 31 new, highly engaging, and complex texts from a range of genres featuring diverse cultures and backgrounds. Each grade level-appropriate lesson encourages thoughtful integration of reading, writing, thinking, and speaking skills and teaches students how to use the academic vocabulary of the standard to facilitate discussion and deepen their understanding of the text.

The printed Teacher Resource Book provides point-of-use strategies, instructional routine support, and built-in differentiation for teaching every step of every lesson, as well as extra supports for meeting the needs of English Learners. The online Teacher Toolbox additionally provides a wealth of research-based, standards-aligned resources to support on-level and differentiated instruction, as well as multimedia content and activities for developing lifelong readers and writers.

Ready New York, NGLS Edition for Mathematics engages students and educators in mathematical discourse with complete coverage of the new Next Generation Learning Mathematics Standards. Lessons in the Student Instruction Book embed Standards for Mathematical Practice and provide students with clear and thoughtful instruction using the Think–Share–Compare routine, which encourages student discourse and builds understanding through real-world problem solving. The Practice and Problem Solving Book also provides a Family Letter for every lesson to help parents or caregivers understand the content and participate in the lesson activity.

As with the ELA version, the printed Teacher Resource Book for Mathematics includes comprehensive resources for teaching each lesson. It also includes embedded language routines and suggestions for scaffolding language used in mathematics and a rich array of assessment tools to help monitor student progress and guide responsive instruction. The online Teacher Toolbox provides immediate access to detailed lesson plans and digital tutorials for students performing on, below, or above grade level. Teachers also have access to additional K–8 resources including mathematics lessons, Tools for Instruction, Interactive Whiteboard Lessons, and presentation slides.

