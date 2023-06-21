Curriculum Associates Recognized as a 2023 Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal

For the seventh time, the North Billerica edtech company was celebrated for its exceptional workplace and culture

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has been named a 2023 Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal. This list acknowledges companies that have built outstanding professional environments for their people, and this year marks the seventh time that Curriculum Associates has been named a Best Place to Work.

In 2023, the 80 companies recognized range in size and industry, with winners from the technology sector, retail industry, health care space, commercial real estate and more.

"We are honored to be recognized as a company that puts our people first," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Our team members are the heart of Curriculum Associates, and we are proud to support them as they strive to make classrooms better places for educators and students."

More than 215 businesses in Greater Boston participated in employee-engagement surveys distributed by Business Journal partner Quantum Workplace. Employees were asked to rate their work environment, work–life balance, job satisfaction, advancement opportunities, management, compensation, and benefits.

Based on the results of those surveys, businesses were assigned a score out of 100 percent and ranked by Quantum. The top-rated companies are listed in five size categories — extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 499 employees) and extra-large (500 or more).

"The companies that comprise this year's Best Places to Work are among the most diverse in the decades we've been doing this program," said Carolyn Jones, market president and publisher of the Boston Business Journal. "Their commitment to teamwork, employee engagement, flexibility, and trust are the model to which the region's businesses look for inspiration."

Curriculum Associates was publicly recognized the evening of June 15 at the Westin Copley Place. The special publication will appear in the June 17th weekly edition of the Boston Business Journal.

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 45 markets owned by American City Business Journals.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

