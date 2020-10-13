Curriculum Associates Sponsors the 2020 ALAS Scholarship Awards to Support the Professional Advancement of Latino Administrators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Curriculum Associates has partnered with the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) to support the professional advancement of Latino administrators by helping them earn advanced degrees in education. This year's ALAS Scholarship Award recipient, Luis Murillo of Center Consolidated School District 26JT in Center, Colorado, will receive $10,000 to support his continuing education as he works toward his ultimate goal of becoming a district superintendent.

"Since the inception of the ALAS Scholarship program, Curriculum Associates has been alongside us every step of the way," said Dr. Maria Armstrong, executive director of ALAS. "Annually they provide one worthy ALAS member with a $10,000 scholarship to pursue their doctorate degree at a school of their choice. The expansion of Latino/a/x leadership across our nation is paramount to the educational system and to our youth. This type of commitment is not only rare, but it is also a testament to the mutual alignment of values and core beliefs that makes this partnership longstanding. Curriculum Associates is a true partner, and for that we are grateful."

Murillo, an experienced educator and champion of all students, is currently pursuing a doctoral degree through the American College of Education and aspires to become superintendent in the near future. Murillo double majored with a bachelor's degree in Spanish and psychology from Adams State University, earned his master's degree in Counselor Education, and later began his career as a school counselor and Spanish teacher at Ortega Middle School in Alamosa, Colorado. After serving at the school for seven years, he was hired as the principal of Skoglund Middle School in 2013, where he has focused on equity and access for all students. At the state level, Murillo is a delegate of CO-ALAS and has spearheaded a southwest conference in order to seek and connect Latinx leaders across the state. Nationally, Murillo is a recent graduate of ALAS' Superintendent Leadership Academy Cohort 9.

"It is a great honor to be joining a select group of past recipients of this award," said Murillo. "This scholarship will greatly help my family and I as I work to attain a doctoral degree. I plan on using my doctoral degree to gain the knowledge, education, and necessary credentials in order to—in the near future—join the growing army of superintendents of color fighting for all students. I will also look to identify, empower, and mentor young teachers and administrators to pursue positions of influence so that they, too, can advocate for all students."

"As evident by his work throughout his career, Murillo exemplifies leadership and has an unwavering commitment to the students, educators, and community he serves," said Claudia Salinas, Vice President of English Learning at Curriculum Associates. "We are proud to partner with ALAS to help recognize Murillo for these achievements and to support his continuing education and professional aspirations of becoming a superintendent."

Murillo was presented the ALAS Scholarship Award during the virtual ALAS National Annual Education Summit on October 9–10, 2020.

To learn more about the ALAS Scholarship Awards, visit ALASEdu.org/About/17458-2.

