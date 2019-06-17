Curriculum Associates Wins 2019 SIIA Company CODiE Award for Customer Success Team of the Year

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates was named the Customer Success Team of the Year in the 2019 SIIA Company CODiE Awards, which celebrate excellence and achievement in the technology industry by honoring outstanding teams, individuals, and firms for their accomplishments, leadership, and commitment. The Customer Success Team of the Year category specifically recognizes the team that has significantly contributed to the success of their organization through innovation, creating a customer-centric culture, and going above and beyond to directly impact the success of their customers.

"Ensuring the educators we serve have the best tools and training possible to help them drive gains for their students is a top priority for us," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Our structure reflects this commitment, with over 40% of our team members directly dedicated to providing world-class service for over 8 million users. We are honored to be recognized by SIIA for our customer-centric culture."

Curriculum Associates' robust service and support is provided by the company's dedicated Account Management, Educator Success, Customer Support, and Technical Support teams as well as through free online portals. Notably, the Technical Support team helps customers with the technical implementation of i-Ready, the award-winning online diagnostic and instructional program, to ensure a quality experience day in and day out. Using a three-tiered support process coupled with a proactive monitoring approach, the Technical Support team is able to help create and sustain an environment where teachers can teach and students can learn seamlessly.

In addition to a high level of personal technical support, Curriculum Associates offers a plethora of online tips, training videos, and planning tools accessible 24/7 to support customers with their

i-Ready experience. This collaborative, educator-first technical support approach has contributed to a customer renewal rate of over 90 percent this past year.

In addition to the Company CODiE Award, this year Curriculum Associates won the Bronze award in the Customer Service Department of the Year—Public Services & Education category of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and was chosen as the favorite provider of customer service in the same category of the People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite Customer Service. The company also previously won the Silver award in the Innovation in Customer Service category of the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and was honored with a Tech & Learning Stellar Service Award in the Number You Have on Autodial (Best Tech Support) category.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and its commitment to service, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Working-with-Us.

