Currie & Brown : AI adoption exposes culture gap in construction

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over three-quarters (77%) of global decision makers say AI will become increasingly important in construction and infrastructure over the next five years. Over half claim it outperforms other tools in reducing project uncertainty. But its use is often an indicator of something deeper: a culture of adaptability and a mindset open to change.

That's according to research among more than 1,000 senior decision makers in global organizations, commissioned by Currie & Brown, a world-leading provider of cost management, project management, and advisory services.

The report, titled Building certainty in an era of relentless change, also highlights a widening gap between adopters and non-adopters of AI, not just in technology, but in how organizations approach uncertainty and change.

Only a quarter (25%) of organizations regularly use AI to identify, monitor, or mitigate risk in their construction projects, and 20% aren't using it at all.

Almost half (48%) of non-adopters say uncertainty has slowed their adoption of AI, while only 31% believe it can help them manage uncertainty. On the flip side, 49% of regular users say uncertainty has accelerated their adoption of AI, and 65% believe AI helps mitigate uncertainty.

The research shows that the key barriers to adoption relate mostly to an organization's culture and mindset. Among non-adopters, 40% cite lack of expertise, while 39% quote resistance to change as the reasons for not embracing AI.

The research report indicates that organizations with a more adaptive culture and openness to innovation (including AI) are better placed to respond to change and build resilience across the value chain. For example, over three-quarters of AI adopters report being very confident in their ability to achieve their project goals.

Sean Cole, senior director and global high-tech lead, Currie & Brown, comments: "There's a clear paradox. The organizations that most need technology to reduce uncertainty are the least likely to adopt it. That's a risk in itself. AI has real potential to reduce risk, improve performance, and strengthen delivery. But it's not the starting point. Agile organizations are already ahead. They are quicker to spot risk and better equipped to manage it using tools like AI. That should be a wake-up call for the industry.

"Delivering certainty starts with mindset. It means thinking differently, acting faster, and adapting continuously. Certainty and resilience aren't just by-products of technology. They're the result of deliberate, focused leadership."

