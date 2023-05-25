CURRY UP NOW UNVEILS NEW MENU WITH BOLD FLAVORS AND REVAMPED SERVICE MODEL AT BAY AREA LOCATIONS

Bay Area-Based Casual Concept Elevates Dining Experience with traditional street foods, biryanis an Indian-Chinese menu & a new cocktail menu as well as casual Tableside Service

SAN MATEO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curry Up Now, the trailblazing Indian casual concept that started as a food truck in 2009, is poised to enter a new era under the leadership of founder and CEO Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana. The brand, which quickly gained a cult following for its innovative fusion of Indian street food, is now taking things to the next level with the introduction of an exciting new menu led by newly appointed Corporate Executive Chef Bikram Das. In addition to the innovative menu offerings, the brand is elevating the dining experience with a shift from counter service to a more casual tableside service. The new menu and service model will take effect at all Bay Area locations starting from May 16, 2023.

Curry Up Now Indian Chinese dishes

A PLAYFUL SPIN ON INDIAN STREET FOOD CLASSICS

As part of this new phase, Curry Up Now is launching a new menu exploring regional Biryanis, Indian-Chinese favorites, a classic Delhi style Chole Bhature and the Punjabi 69, a naughty take on the classic South Indian Chicken 65. This marks the first major menu overhaul since the brand's inception. To ensure the success of this evolution, Akash Kapoor has welcomed a new Corporate Executive Chef, Birkram Das, formerly of Amber India, to oversee the launch of the new menu.

New Menu Highlights:

Hakka Noodles - Indian-chinese street style noodles

- 1947 Chole Bhature - pillowy and puffy bhature, chana masala, chutney onions, pickles

- Dum Biryani - available with a chicken or Veggies finished in parchment paper

- Butter Chicken or Paneer Biryani

Punjabi 69 - a naughty take on the south Indian fried chicken 65, now also available with cauliflower

NEW SERVICE MODEL TO PERSONALIZE THE GUEST EXPERIENCE

The menu changes coincide with a shift in the service model at Curry Up Now's Bay Area locations, which will transition from counter service to casual tableside service. This change will elevate the dining experience for guests and add a personal touch to the brand's already successful casual format. Additionally on the weekends, Curry Up Now will roll out live Pani Puri service where guests can easily walk up and order unique combinations of pani puri, similar to the pani puri carts in India.

ABOUT CURRY UP NOW

Curry Up Now, established in 2009 by husband-and-wife team Akash and Rana Kapoor, is an award-winning and innovative Indian casual chain that offers playful takes on Indian dishes. Curry Up Now currently operates 20 brick-and-mortar locations, three food trucks and several digital kitchen outposts nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Texas, and Indiana. Keep up with the latest menu items, events and special offers by following @CurryUpNow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com .

