Curt J. Kurhajec, Esq., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Naman, Howell, Smith and Lee offers clients expertise in civil and commercial litigation, general business, construction law, trust and estates, trucking and auto litigation and administrative law. Their services include legal assistance in trials, arbitrations, and hearings of a wide variety of cases, including healthcare liability, general negligence, catastrophic auto and truck accidents, business disputes, DTPA, premises liability, condemnation, and eminent domain.

Mr. Kurhajec has been in the field for over thirty years, practicing law across the state of Texas. He is an expert at civil litigation, insurance defense, insurance coverage, general business and contract law. He represents several prestigious clients, including Avis Budget Group, Canal Insurance Company, and numerous small and mid-size businesses in Central Texas.

An academic scholar, Mr. Kurhajec received a Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business in 1984 from Baylor University and a Juris Doctorate in 1985 from Baylor University. He is licensed to practice law in both state and federal court and is admitted before the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

To further enhance his professionalism, Mr. Kurhajec is an affiliate of the State Bar of Texas, Travis County Bar Association, Texas Association of Defense Counsel and the Texas Bar Association. He is also a frequent speaker on litigation and trial topics.

On account of his professional achievements, Martindale Peer Reviews provided Mr. Kurhajec an AV Preeminent Rating, otherwise known as a gold standard in attorney ratings.

