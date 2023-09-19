Curta Selected as Partner to the Peterson Health Technology Institute (PHTI) to Provide Independent Health Technology Assessment Evaluations of Innovative Digital Health Technologies

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2030, the global digital health market is expected to reach $1.5 trillion. Despite this rapid growth, most digital health tools have limited published clinical evidence on the clinical benefits and economic impact. The Peterson Health Technology Institute (PHTI) was founded in 2023 to provide independent evaluations of innovative digital health technologies to improve health and lower costs. Curta was selected as a partner to PHTI to provide independent health technology assessment evaluations of digital health technologies. PHTI will apply an innovative assessment framework, specific to digital health technologies in the United States market. "Consistent, transparent application of robust evidence synthesis and economic analysis methods will provide an evidence base for digital health technologies that informs health care decisions at the patient, clinician, health system and payer levels." –Josh Carlson, MPH, PhD, Senior Partner, Curta.

PHTI was founded with a $50 million grant from the Peterson Center on Healthcare, a healthcare philanthropy committed to making higher quality, more affordable healthcare a reality for all Americans. PHTI will aim to deliver evidence-based assessments that will analyze the clinical benefit of digital health solutions, as well as economic impact, effects on health equity, privacy, and security. PHTI's initial assessment framework was developed in coordination with the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), a recognized leader in health technology assessment. Rajshree Pandey, PhD, MPH, lead of evidence synthesis at Curta, "The ICER-PTHI Assessment Framework for Digital Health Technologies serves as a critical tool for rigorous health technology assessment in the US. Our collaboration with PHTI will contribute to an evidence-based and patient-centered evaluation of digital health technologies."

As a leader in the field of health technology assessment, Curta was selected to bring learnings from the from decades of experience in comparative and economic assessment to the evaluation of digital health technologies. "Due to Curta's unique and deep understanding of HEOR and HTA in the US, we make the perfect partner to PHTI for this important and precedent-establishing program to evaluate digital health technologies under the ICER-PHTI Assessment Framework for Digital Health Technologies." –Lisa Bloudek, PharmD, MS, CEO, Curta

About Curta

People you know. Work you trust. Curta provides custom software solutions and conducts health economics and outcomes research to help our clients demonstrate the value of health technologies and inform strategic decisions. Curta is fully partner-owned, affording us the ability to conduct innovative research, solve problems, and stay nimble as we pursue concepts that stir our passion and meet the needs of our clients. CurtaHealth.com.

About the Peterson Health Technology Institute

The Peterson Health Technology Institute (PHTI) provides independent evaluations of innovative healthcare technologies to improve health and lower costs. Through its rigorous, evidence-based research, PHTI analyzes the clinical benefits and economic impact of digital health solutions, as well as their effects on health equity, privacy, and security. These evaluations inform key decisions for providers, patients, payers, and investors, accelerating the adoption of high-value technology in healthcare. PHTI was founded in 2023 by the Peterson Center on Healthcare. PHTI.com.

