Curtail ReGrade Tests New Software with Production Traffic to Find Flaws and Bugs Before Deployment

With ReGrade, customers run their current software simultaneously against proposed upgrades and compare the network behavior of the old and new systems. ReGrade offers unique insights into how real network behaviors differ when systems process identical inputs sampled from production traffic. Catching software flaws earlier with ReGrade prevents costly rollbacks that occur when a new software package fails in production.

Using ReGrade allows application developers, QA and operations teams to:

Monitor software behavior from development to production, minimizing staging of rollouts

Reduce development costs by finding differences and fixing flaws as early as possible

Gain insight into the scope and nature of differences between old and new software

Improve on-time delivery by generating specific, meaningful developer feedback

Measure the performance implications of new upgrades

Enable vetting of application stacks built with distinct open source alternatives

Frank Huerta, CEO of Curtail Security, said: "It costs four to five times more to fix a software bug after release rather than during development. This makes early prevention key to reducing software development risks, time and costs. ReGrade uses patented comparison-based traffic analysis to help locate the primary source of differences and possible defects that impact quality and application security. It's an easy-to-use, fast and accurate solution that allows customers to test software against production traffic, which no one else can do."

Becky Wanta, COO & CIO, One Degree World Systems, said: "In the travel and hospitality business, network downtime is not an option. ReGrade lets us directly compare behavioral differences between new and old software versions, reducing expensive rollbacks and improving our on-time delivery. Thanks to ReGrade, our software updates are now faster and more efficient, secure and reliable."

Amer Tadayon, CEO, p2klabs, said: "Our clients come to us in need of customized software solutions. We are involved in all phases of software design and development, and we advocate the use of flexible, cost-effective technologies for building apps. ReGrade is one of them. With ReGrade, we can quickly spot and fix issues during the dev cycle and validate upgrades early on. It saves everyone time and headaches."

Christian Christiansen, senior consultant, Hurwitz & Associates, said: "DevOps and SecOps increasingly share the common goals of accelerating development while stopping vulnerabilities before they occur. This reduces cycle time and changes security into a competitive advantage, particularly for managed services, enterprise software publishers, IoT developers and vulnerability management teams."

