Curtain Call for Canines: Actress and Storyteller, Roslyn Cohn, Champions Shelter Dogs in New Book, "Who Saved Who"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roslyn Cohn, also known as "Roz," ventures into the literary realm with an important book that serves as part memoir, part call-to-action for pup lovers everywhere. "Who Saved Who" is both a love letter to our canine family and a philanthropic endeavor, with 10% of the proceeds benefiting animal rescue Hanks Legacy Foundation, [email protected], which also plays an important role in the book.

Who Saved Who - A Memoir

"There's something incredibly meaningful when rescuing a dog," said Roz. "It's a soul to soul, lifesaving connection on both sides that no standing ovation can replace."

"Who Saved Who?" – Book Synopsis

Roz begins the book with her unique parents and upbringing which is so crucial in understanding both her and her journey during 2022. She shares some terrific life lessons her folks instilled in her, takes us on a quick recap of her next two decades with some of their beloved family dogs who saw them through difficult times, and quickly lands us in her 2022 – full of twists and turns that no crystal ball could ever have predicted.

Life in an animal shelter is terrifying. And in that squalid and frightening world, "Who Saved Who?" becomes the ultimate question. While living in a post-Pandemic world, her career on hold and with politics and the environment in a persistent state of toxic tension, there was little left of life to be desired. So believed Marin County raised and NYC-ripened actress Roslyn Cohn. Born to parents who broke the mold – Howard Alan Cohn, pawnbroker and jeweler, whom San Francisco Chronicle's Herb Caen frequently featured; and Jeanne Emmons Cohn, an animal and environmental rights activist who co-partnered to lead the much-anticipated Joys of Hiking from Marin County to locations as far as the Galapagos Islands – Roz's upbringing ultimately helped pull her through 2022, a year that challenged her will to live and bestowed upon her the biggest life-affirming gift ever.

Told through words, pictures, and video, "Who Saved Who" is an honest, sometimes funny, many times moving, and ultimately joyous journey of 2022 with a woman who was lost. The words that her Mother said to her years ago, "We save dogs, Roz, that's what we do," would prove to be the message needed to help pull her from the depths of tremendous sadness and ignite a purpose she didn't know was flickering inside.

In "Who Saved Who," readers may recognize their own journey in loving dogs – perhaps heal themselves from the loss of their own beloved furry family member – and best of all, readers may find their hearts open to saving their next canine companion. "Who Saved Who" does more than warm the heart, it can help heal the spirit. It's an easy and fulfilling read – paws down.

About Roslyn Cohn

Roslyn Cohn is an actress who has worked from stages the size of a postage stamp to Broadway with the likes of Tony Randall, Jack Klugman, Jerry Stiller, Julie Hagerty, and Ellen Greene as well as appeared in TV, film, and commercials. Roz has won awards in Intimate Theatre (known as 99 Seat) in Los Angeles; awards for her Short "Essential Tremors" about her neurological disorder; and in 2013, with Jake Anthony and Joshua Finkel, co-wrote and stars in the groundbreaking, Broadway World Award-nominated "diffiCult to leave," about her 23 years in the Cult of Scientology. The entire show lives on her YouTube channel: RoslynCohn. You can visit her at: www.RoslynCohn.com. #WhoSavedWho #ShelterDogsRock #AdoptDontShop

