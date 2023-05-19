Curtain Wall Market size in China to grow by USD 22,318.49 million from 2022 to 2027; The advent of solar curtain walls and LED glass display curtain walls to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The curtain wall market in China size is estimated to increase by USD 22,318.49 million from 2023 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 15.02%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Curtain Wall Market in China 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The addictions therapeutics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

Asahi India Glass Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Guangzhou TopBright Building Materials Co. Ltd., Hainan Development Holdings Nanhai Co., Ltd., Jangho Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Permasteelisa Spa, SCHOTT AG, Shanghai Meite Curtain Wall Co., Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., and Yuanda China Holdings Ltd.

Curtain Wall Market in China - Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (unitized, stick-built, and semi-unitized) and end-user (commercial buildings, public buildings, and high-end residential buildings).

The market share growth by the unitized segment will be significant during the forecast period. The unitized curtain wall systems consist of a lens supported by an aluminum frame, which is made from pre-assembled units. The modular façade system is easy to install as you just place and fasten it and they are manufactured in factories and transported to construction sites. The flexibility of unitized curtain wall systems is limited in comparison to rod-structured curtain wall systems. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Curtain Wall Market in China - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing the construction volume of eco-friendly buildings is one of the key factors driving the China curtain wall market growth.

A large amount of energy is consumed in the construction of several activities in the building. Buildings contribute to higher greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to the transportation sector.

They also continuously consume energy from the environment without replenishment, however, the constant depletion of energy creates a need to reduce building energy consumption.

Environmentally friendly buildings are ergonomically designed to use minimal energy and such buildings provide efficient use of energy.

Major Trends

The advent of solar curtain walls and LED glass display curtain walls is an emerging trend that will fuel the China Curtain wall market growth.

A solar facade is a glass panel loaded with organic solar cells and these types of curtain walls can be lifted and exposed to direct sunlight to recharge the battery.

This technology is called building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). It is expected to become a significant trend for curtain walls, which, the developers of this technology primarily saw as an alternative to roof solar panels.

Thus, the emergence of solar curtain walls and LED glass display curtain walls is one of the key trends driving the growth of the China Curtain wall market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Complications related to the design and installation of curtain walls are a challenge that can majorly impede the growth of the market.

Curtain wall design usually requires complex engineering that requires skilled labor, technologically advanced equipment, and large investments, and the façades are designed after electrical, plumbing, and structural work has been completed.

Electrical and plumbing work is completed first because the section through the curtain wall structure is managed without impacting the building.

For instance, changes in electrical or plumbing may require the curtain wall to be reinstalled.

Hence, issues related to curtain wall design and installation will pose a major challenge for vendors during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Curtain Wall Market In China report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the curtain wall market in China between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the curtain wall market in China and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the curtain wall market across China

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of curtain wall market in China vendors

Curtain Wall Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22,318.49 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.56 Regional analysis China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asahi India Glass Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Guangzhou TopBright Building Materials Co. Ltd., Hainan Development Holdings Nanhai Co., Ltd., Jangho Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Permasteelisa Spa, SCHOTT AG, Shanghai Meite Curtain Wall Co., Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., and Yuanda China Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

