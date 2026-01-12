Curtin Maritime Selects Motive Energy to Deliver Large-Scale Solar & BESS Charging Infrastructure for Electric Tugboats at the Port of Los Angeles

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Energy announced today that its Sustainable Solutions division has been selected by Curtin Maritime to design and deliver the primary charging and energy infrastructure supporting Curtin Maritime's future fleet of electric tugboats at the Port of Los Angeles as previously announced. The project represents one of the first large-scale, purpose-built charging deployments in the United States for commercial marine operations.

Charging operations will be supported by four 1-megawatt high-capacity charging systems (MCS) designed specifically to support the demanding duty cycles, fast-turnaround needs, and multiport charging requirements of electric tugboat operations. The chargers are engineered to deliver high-voltage DC output and to accommodate marine cable-handling systems suitable for waterfront environments. Their configuration supports simultaneous charging ports per vessel, enabling consistent daily operations for Curtin Maritime's fleet.

At the center of the system is a 10-MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) designed to optimize energy availability, reduce peak grid demand, and enhance operational resilience. The full system will be delivered on a barge-based platform connected to new onshore utility service, with transformers, switchgear, and power-conversion equipment engineered and integrated by Motive Energy to meet rigorous marine-operations requirements. Planned solar resources—pending review and approvals by the Port of Los Angeles—are intended to further reduce lifetime emissions and support long-term sustainability goals.

"We are honored to partner with Curtin Maritime as they advance the next generation of environmentally sustainable marine operations," said Bob Istwan, Chief Executive Officer, Motive Energy. "Ports across the country are seeking viable pathways to reduce carbon emissions, and this project demonstrates the role that advanced energy infrastructure will play in enabling that transition."

"This deployment shows what it takes to keep electric tugboats running in real-time port conditions," said Jeffrey Rome, AIA, Executive Vice President at Motive Energy. "It's more than installing chargers; it's building systems that deliver reliable power, day after day, without disrupting operations. That's what happens when operators and infrastructure providers design together from the start."

Curtin Maritime emphasized the importance of the new charging platform in supporting its operational strategy. "This infrastructure is central to our investment in a cleaner and more efficient tugboat fleet," commented Martin Curtin, CEO of Curtin Maritime. "Motive Energy's engineering approach provides the performance, reliability, and adaptability required for continuous marine operations at the Port of Los Angeles."

The project complements regional efforts to advance clean maritime technologies and establish scalable models for zero-emission port operations. Additional milestones are expected in the coming months, pending final engineering review and stakeholder approvals.

About Motive Energy

Motive Energy Sustainable Solutions delivers turnkey solar, storage, EV charging, and advanced energy systems that help organizations achieve energy independence, resilience, and sustainability. The division provides end-to-end engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure customers. Learn more at motiveenergy.com/divisions/sustainable-solutions/.

About Curtin Maritime

Curtin Maritime is a U.S.-based marine solutions company built on a culture of speed, innovation, and challenge. Known for its ability to move fast and break industry norms, Curtin is committed to operational excellence and modernizing marine operations for the future. Learn more at curtinmaritime.com.

