Curtin to Lead Government Relations for Georgia EMC

"We're very pleased to welcome someone of Kevin's caliber who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to advocate for EMCs across Georgia and to educate lawmakers on important issues to co-ops and their members," says Georgia EMC President/CEO Dennis Chastain.

Most recently, Curtin was AT&T's assistant vice president, legislative affairs, where he served as the company's chief lobbyist before the Georgia General Assembly and the Executive Branch of Georgia state government. He also managed the company's home state relationships for Georgia's Congressional delegation.

"I'm looking forward to this next chapter and working closely with EMCs across the state to identify and prioritize topics of concern and ensure their continued ability to provide Georgians safe, affordable, and reliable electricity and related services," says Curtin.

Prior to BellSouth's merger with AT&T, Curtin served in a number of leadership positions including director of public affairs and economic development, director of corporate communications and regional manager of external affairs in Savannah.

Earlier, Curtin held government relations, public affairs and public relations positions with Georgia's Commissioner of Insurance, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, the Alliance of American Insurers and the Georgia Association of Health Plans.

Curtin is an active member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, where he is currently the chair of the Chamber's Political Affairs Council. He is also past chairman of the Government Affairs Council of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and past chairman of the Technology Association of Georgia's Governmental Relations Task Force.

He is a graduate of Leadership Savannah's Class of 2002, Leadership Georgia's Class of 2003 and earned a spot on Georgia Trend Magazine's list of "40 Under 40" in 2003.

Curtin grew up in Dunwoody and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business, and a master's degree from Georgia State University's J. Mack Robinson College of Business.

Georgia EMC is the statewide trade association representing the state's 41 EMCs, Oglethorpe Power Corp., Georgia Transmission Corp. and Georgia System Operations Corp. Collectively, Georgia's customer-owned EMCs provide electricity and related services to approximately 4.4 million people, nearly half of Georgia's population, across 73 percent of the state's land area. To learn more, visit www.georgiaemc.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Georgia EMC

