Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Planet Hollywood's Robert Earl Ink $100 Million Deal to Launch PH Live Entertainment Hub

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Multihyphenate Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and hospitality visionary Robert Earl announced today a new partnership to launch PH Live, a next-generation entertainment venue debuting at Planet Hollywood Times Square.

The venture brings together Planet Hollywood's global hospitality platform with Jackson's unparalleled influence across music, film, television and culture, creating a new destination for celebrity-driven entertainment experiences in the heart of New York City. PH Live will transform Planet Hollywood Times Square into a dynamic entertainment hub designed for celebrity appearances, live music, film premieres, private events, and cultural moments, positioning the venue as one of the most exciting new nightlife and entertainment destinations in the world.

"This is about creating the ultimate entertainment destination," said Jackson. "Planet Hollywood has always been connected to pop culture, and PH Live takes that energy to the next level a place where music, film, sports and nightlife collide."

"Curtis has an incredible ability to bring culture, entertainment and audiences together," said Earl. "With his global influence and creative vision, PH Live will usher Planet Hollywood into a new era of immersive entertainment."

The partnership follows Jackson's highly successful residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas and the recent launch of the 50 Cent Candy Shop Bar at the resort. The new venture marks Jackson's first major restaurant and entertainment partnership, expanding his business empire into hospitality-driven live experiences.

The flagship Planet Hollywood Times Square location will serve as the centerpiece of the PH Live concept, designed to become a go-to destination for celebrities, artists, athletes and entertainment insiders.

The PH Live concept is expected to expand into additional markets, including Shreveport, where Jackson is building a major film and television production hub. Future locations will continue the PH Live vision of blending music, nightlife, hospitality and celebrity experiences into a single immersive entertainment platform. The partnership is also exploring a private membership program, giving members exclusive access to events, priority reservations, VIP privileges and invitation-only experiences.

The venue will feature state-of-the-art LED technology and immersive media capabilities, allowing it to transform for a wide range of experiences, including:

Celebrity pop-up music performances

Film and television premiere parties

Live sporting event simulcasts

Record and album launch celebrations

VIP private events and corporate gatherings

Bachelor and bachelorette celebrations

The venue will also introduce customizable, over-the-top birthday celebrations, powered by an advanced LED system, curated music programming and theatrical visual experiences designed to create one of the most extravagant birthday celebrations anywhere in the world.

Inside the restaurant, Jackson plans to introduce a curated selection of his most celebrated personal dishes, including his signature sweet chili shrimp with mashed potatoes, sliced steak paired with mac & cheese, and a burger featuring his exclusive, closely guarded sauce. The space will also showcase his personal memorabilia, alongside dynamic visual installations featuring standout clips from the films and television projects he has been part of both in front of and behind the camera creating an immersive dining experience that reflects his multifaceted career.

With the debut of PH Live at Planet Hollywood Times Square, Jackson and Earl aim to create one of the most talked-about entertainment venues in New York City and beyond. Additional details on PH Live and upcoming entertainment programming will be announced in the coming months.

Learn more at planethollywood.com or follow @PHLIVENYC

Media Contact:

AKR Public Relations

Amanda Ruisi

[email protected]

SOURCE 50 Cent