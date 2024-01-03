Curtis A. Cluff Named Chief Executive Officer of BioPhotas, Inc.

Patrick Johnson to Serve as Executive Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPhotas, Inc., the market leader in therapeutic LED Light Therapy devices announced today that its Board of Directors has named Curtis A. Cluff as the Company's CEO. Cluff joined the Company in October 2022 as the President & Chief Financial Officer and brings a 25-year record of building successful biotech and aesthetic medical companies, creating industry leading brands and accelerating global growth. Curtis has previously served in C-level operational, finance and executive roles, including six years as CFO, Interim President and EVP of Operations for Obagi Medical Products, and then later for seven years as CEO of Envy Medical.

Curtis Cluff Patrick Johnson

In this expanded role, Curtis will work closely with founding CEO, Patrick Johnson, who will continue as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, while also serving as the Chief Innovation Officer. "I have been working closely with Curtis for more than a year and I am confident he is the right person to maintain the company's accelerated growth trajectory as the CEO," said Patrick. "The coming year will be an exciting time and I look forward to continuing the collaborative partnership that Curtis and I have developed, while placing greater focus on the product innovations and new indications-for-use. These changes represent the Founder's succession goals to form a strong management team for this next evolution of the Company's growth.

Commenting on the promotion, Curtis said, "It has been a privilege to work with Patrick and I am honored to take on the CEO mantle with the support of such an amazingly talented leader. Celluma is and will continue to be the Light Therapy of choice for professionals and consumers who value FDA-cleared and science-backed treatments for fine-lines and wrinkles, acne, and hair restoration, as well as muscle/joint pain."

With the promotion of Cluff, BioPhotas also announces two additional key management promotions.

Denise Ryan has been promoted to the position of Chief Clinical Affairs Officer. Over her 12-year history with the Company, Denise has served in multiple roles, most recently as Vice President of Brand Management. During this time, Denise has developed a strong network and clinical expertise with respect to the field of light therapy. Her responsibilities will include the oversight of clinical research, Professional and Clinical network development, and the further development of BioPhotas' thought leadership programs.

Wayne (Tony) May has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Tony's responsibilities will include all finance, accounting and information technology activities. Having joined BioPhotas in December 2022, Tony has been serving as the Company's Corporate Controller. He brings extensive financial and accounting expertise, with over seven years of senior management roles in Finance and IT. Prior to joining BioPhotas, those roles include Controller positions for Southern California Technical Arts, and AllFast Systems. Tony maintains his CPA credential and has both a Master of Science in Information Management and a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Arizona State University.

"This is an exciting time in the Company's development, and we have an exceptional team in place," said Patrick. "These promotions reflect the talent and accomplishments of these individuals and will facilitate greater management focus on the company's strategic growth, technology development and partnering initiatives."

About Biophotas, Inc.

In providing unique devices founded on NASA-developed technology and backed by clinical studies, BioPhotas, manufacturer of the Celluma SERIES of award-winning light therapy devices, is bringing to market safe, effective, and affordable devices that unlock the clinical power of low-level light therapy. BioPhotas develops and markets devices for healthcare providers and consumers that conveniently treat a variety of skin, muscle, and joint conditions. For more information about Celluma, visit www.celluma.com.

