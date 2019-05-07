Curtis Aldrich Named as President of GS YUASA Lithium Power

ROSWELL, Ga., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Yuasa Lithium Power ("GYLP"), a US subsidiary of GS Yuasa Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6674) announced Curtis Aldrich has been promoted to the role of President. Mr. Aldrich fills the role previously held by William Moll, who was recently named as the President of GS Yuasa Energy Solutions, Inc. and remains Chairman of the Board for GYLP.

Thomas Pusateri was promoted to Director of Business Development to fill Mr. Aldrich's former role.

Mr. Aldrich joined GS Yuasa Lithium Power in 2009 as GYLP's seventh employee in a Sales Engineering role responsible for North American industrial and aerospace markets. In 2010, he became Manager of Sales and Marketing reporting directly to the company president.

Mr. Aldrich was promoted to Director of Business Development in 2012 and joined GYLP's Board of Directors in 2013. While serving on the Board, Mr. Aldrich's responsibilities expanded to include consulting with the president on matters of strategic vision, product management and the long-term positioning of GYLP within all accessible North American markets. Mr. Aldrich holds a B.S. degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Cincinnati.

"I'm excited about this opportunity and look forward to increasing GYLP's market penetration," said Mr. Aldrich. "We have a great team, world class products, and excellent support from our parent company, GS Yuasa in Japan."

Mr. Pusateri joined GS Yuasa Lithium Power in 2008 as GYLP's fourth employee in an Application Engineering role responsible for aligning customers' technical requirements to GS Yuasa's Li-ion cell and battery portfolio, and the writing of technical proposals and presentation.

Mr. Pusateri was promoted to Applications Engineering Manager in 2017. In his new role as Director of Business Development, he will concentrate on expanding GYLP's customer base. Mr. Pusateri has a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Florida.

For additional information, please contact:

GS Yuasa Lithium Power, Inc.

1150 Northmeadow Parkway, Suite 118, Roswell, GA 30076, (678) 892-7500, http://gsyuasa-lp.com/

About GS Yuasa Lithium Power

GS Yuasa Lithium Power, Inc. is the United States subsidiary of GS Yuasa focused on large format lithium ion battery system manufacturing for US customers. Primary products are lithium-ion battery systems for aerospace, defense, commercial, and industrial applications.





SOURCE GS Yuasa Lithium Power

Related Links

http://gsyuasa-lp.com

