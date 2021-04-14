Curtis G4 GemX® Narrow IntelliFresh® Coffee Brewing System with FreshTrac® Wins Kitchen Innovations® 2021 Award by National Restaurant Association

MONTEBELLO, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently launched Curtis G4 GemX® Narrow IntelliFresh® Commercial Coffee Brewer with FreshTrac® recently won the Kitchen Innovations® 2021 Award presented by the National Restaurant Association. The brewing system is the latest creation from Curtis, part of the SEB PROFESSIONAL North America family of industry-leading coffee and team solutions. Its space-saving design maximizes counter space and doubles an operator's foodservice coffee volume.

KI Award recipients were selected by an independent panel of judges comprised of industry leaders and food facility consultants, multi-unit executives and design experts. The panel conveyed that because operators are so tuned into ways of maximizing flexibility and versatility in tight spaces, the GemX Narrow was selected as an immediate winner.

"We are proud the GemX Narrow and its innovative features were recognized for this prestigious award," said Emmanuel Couppey, vice president of marketing at SEB PROFESSIONAL North America. "The KI Awards program has earned a reputation for showcasing equipment that is smart, sophisticated and technologically adept at solving a wide range of operational concerns. We're honored our product was deemed befitting of that description."

Compact yet robust, the GemX Narrow expands beverage versatility while saving operators valuable counterspace. At just 10.5" wide, the unit's two 1.5-gallon dispensers fit side by side, allowing operators to brew three gallons of their best seller or feature an additional specialty coffee variety in the same compact space. The rotating brew basket makes it easy to brew into either satellite without changing their position.

Curtis combines almost 80 years of passion for coffee with technology, innovation and a commitment to do the right thing for customers and the environment. Learn more about the Curtis GemX Narrow IntelliFresh™ Brewer at https://www.wilburcurtis.com/microsite/gemxn/.

SOURCE Wilbur Curtis Company