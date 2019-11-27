Curtis Jenkins Reveals Actions to Gain and Remain Employed in New Book, The Only Job Search Book You Will Ever Need

There are many books that discuss strategies in searching for employment. However, this is the only job search book you will ever need because it goes beyond the others by being the first to include specific actions that combine the same marketing techniques used by major companies to sell products every day. These same techniques are used to show the job seekers value as the best available candidate on the job market.

Readers will discover that this book focuses on the stories, anecdotes and deliberate actions of the author and is composed into 3 major takeaways:

Boosting confidence with specific actions to take when looking for employment Using the 4P's of marketing to sell yourself (Product, Price, Position and Promotion) with examples of putting them in action The impact of helping yourself by helping others in their quest for employment

The Only Job Search Book You Will Ever Need by Curtis Jenkins is to be published March 24th, 2019, from C. L. Jenkins & Associates, Inc. It is available on the C. L. Jenkins & Associates, Inc website at www.cljassoc.com/jobsearchbook, at Amazon in print and Kindle versions, and as eBook versions with Apple Books and Barnes and Noble.

About the Author

Curtis Jenkins has been actively job searching for himself and others across the country for over 15 years after being laid off in 2002. His teachings and techniques have helped multitudes of people across various industries secure employment. Curtis' personal vision: Change my world, one person at a time through personal and shared experiences, value added engagements, and impactful moments and relationships.

If you would like more information about The Only Job Search Book You Will Ever Need, or to schedule an interview with Mr. Jenkins, please call the author direct at 610-608-4727 or email at cjenkins@cljassoc.com.

