Curtis-Maruyasu America, Inc. Dismissed From Criminal Proceeding

LEBANON, Ky., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis-Maruyasu America, Inc. (CMA) is pleased to announce that a federal judge in Cincinnati, Ohio has dismissed, with prejudice, all charges against the company, conclusively resolving allegations that the company participated in violations of the antitrust laws. All charges against former CMA employees were also dismissed. In addition, under the court resolution, further charges against CMA and current and former employees are barred. A company spokesperson stated: "We at CMA are gratified that these legal proceedings have been favorably concluded. CMA is, and has always been, committed to complying with all applicable laws and serving our customers with the highest of ethics."

