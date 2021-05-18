Curtis Mathes Collects Preliminary Data on Red Light Therapy Devices

FRISCO, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation's (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Therapeutics, Inc. (CMTI) has collected preliminary data from human subjects documenting the efficacy of their red light therapy (RLT) modules. CMTI's RLT units feature a novel spectrum of red light that has been shown in the scientific literature to greatly accelerate recovery from various injuries, including burns, lacerations and deep muscle tissue damage. In subjects with late-stage neurodegenerative diseases the daily use of CMTI's RLT modules lead to greater mobility and functionality of upper and lower extremities. These preliminary findings will serve as a basis for a large-scale clinical trial whereby the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, chronic inflammation, and various degenerative neuropathies using RLT is characterized at the molecular level.

"These preliminary findings are incredibly encouraging," said Tina Crawford, Director of Operations at Curtis Mathes, "It is quite clear that our technologies may be able to give those struggling with various inflammation-related conditions, greater mobility and functionality with their extremities even after a short 90-120 second treatment."

"In my opinion, the results that I've witnessed using the Curtis Mathes device are nothing short of miraculous," said Rene Gamez, caregiver for a participant in ongoing trials , "This technology may provide those struggling with debilitating illnesses like ALS a tremendous opportunity for improved quality of life."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube® Channel

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Curtis Mathes Corporation's business and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation