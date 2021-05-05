Curtis Mathes Enters Relationship with Dynamic Research and Development

RALEIGH, N.C., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) has entered into a relationship with the privately-held genetics company Dynamic Research and Development (DRD) to be the lighting provider for all three of DRD's breeding facilities. This move brings the award-winning, full-spectrum Harvester® LED grow light to a highly-esteemed genetics company operating in the cannabis space; building on the success of the evolving partnership with hemp genetics company, ZED Therapeutics.

"Our team specializes in novel cannabis genetics that produce a wide range of cannabinoid, terpene, and flavonoid profiles," said Michael Martini, Managing Partner of DRD, "If we're going to continue to innovate we need to be surrounded by the best available technology, and that is what we've found in the Harvester® LED by Curtis Mathes Grow Lights."

The Harvester® lighting system incorporates CMGL's C3 approach – Color, Coverage and Current. "Color" refers to lighting spectrum that will develop nutritional content, especially for leafy green vegetables and herbs. "Coverage" relates to lighting distribution necessary for consistent illumination of a given crop area. "Current" refers to lighting power necessary for deep penetration and higher crop yields.

"Having industry leaders put their trust in our technology is incredibly rewarding and really speaks to the design and performance of the Harvester®," said Paul Williams, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Curtis Mathes, "The feedback from retail and commercial customers has been very favorable in terms of the yield and medicinal content that growers are achieving with our lighting system."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube® Channel

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Curtis Mathes Corporation's business and Curtis Mathes Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation

Related Links

http://www.curtismathes.com

