Curtis Mathes Expands Sales and Marketing Network with the Sansa Group

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) has expanded its distribution network for the award-winning, ETL-certified Harvester® lighting system through a new partnership with the Sansa Group, which has 20+ years' experience with the sales and marketing of electronics and digital services. The Sansa Group will utilize targeted marketing campaigns and digital content production to drive the sale of the Harvester® in both established and emerging cannabis markets. In addition to the horticultural and environmental benefits of the Harvester®, the Sansa Group will also focus on advertising the financial benefits of the Curtis Mathes equipment leasing program to commercial cultivation facilities of all sizes.

"The Sansa Group is a bona fide sales maven," states Tina Crawford, Director of Operations at Curtis Mathes, "The have the experience and expertise to expand our current sales, particularly as new states come online with mandates requiring LEDs be used for cultivation."

"Many of the differentiating attributes of the Harvester® speak for themselves; however, we feel very confident that our sales approach with this industry-leading technology will greatly enhance the current rate of industry utilization," said Michael Gompers, Senior Vice President of Sales at the Sansa Group. "Curtis Mathes was once a household name in electronics and now it's time for them to be known as the gold standard for horticultural lighting in the new frontier of medicine."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED): Curtis Mathes Corporation is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube® Channel

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Curtis Mathes Corporation's business and Curtis Mathes Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation

