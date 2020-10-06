Curtis Mathes Grow Lights Establishes Leasing Program for Award-winning Harvester

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL), will now provide an internal leasing service for commercial and retail customers as the result of a new partnership with Equipment Leasing and Financing . This strategic move is designed to reduce the initial capital expenditure for prospective and expanding cannabis cultivation facilities that wish to utilize CMGL's proprietary Harvester lighting technology.

"The cannabis industry has been very receptive to our new Harvester and now we have the ability to outfit more cultivation facilities by greatly reducing the initial upfront cost of lighting," remarked Paul Williams, Light Engine Design Corp.'s (TLED) Chairman, CEO and CFO, "Our new leasing program is a potential game-changer for the industry as we've made the barrier of entry much lower for the many talented folks that are looking to embark on this new frontier of medicine. I have been doing lease financing with Harold for over 25 years and he is a consummate professional, very aggressive, an absolute joy to work with, and considered to be a great friend."

"Our goal is to help Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. provide cannabis facilities with quality equipment needed to create a thriving business with minimal monthly payments, so they can pay for the equipment as it is being used to generate revenue, rather than cash up front," said Harold Bailey, President of Equipment Leasing and Financing.

We are truly grateful for the support of TLED shareholders. The company diligently posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company Youtube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwJhCXtYw55eLRkkiBDZQFQ).

About Light Engine Design Corp. (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.ledesigncorp.com / www.cmgrowlights.com.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

