Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. Partners with Premium Cannabis Cultivator in Oklahoma

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL), will be the exclusive lighting provider to Tegridy Gardens, a highly respected producer of top-shelf connoisseur medical cannabis in Oklahoma operated by Zachery Cohen and Brittany Navarro. Tegridy's cultivation facilities will feature the award-winning, Curtis Mathes ETL-listed Harvester that is equipped with a proprietary phosphor and supplemental red LEDs to ensure the highest quality and maximum yields for flowering plants.

"Our Harvester lighting system has garnered the respect of world-renowned cannabis geneticists and large-scale cultivators alike," remarked Robert Manes, CMGL's COO. "The partnership with Tegridy Gardens reaffirms that our recent innovations are translating into favorable results for industry leaders in the medical cannabis sector."

"We've been thoroughly impressed by the performance of the Harvester lights. Compared to other technologies, we're seeing an immediate improvement in flower yield, in conjunction with enhanced cannabinoid and terpene profiles," said Tegridy Gardens Co-Founder Zachery Cohen. "We pride ourselves on providing premium medicine to the great folks of Oklahoma. The Harvester gives our team the best opportunity of achieving our goals."

