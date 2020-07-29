Curtis Mathes Grow Lights Places the Harvester® Horticultural Lighting System in its Affiliate Program

FRISCO, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC: TLED) subsidiary, Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) is happy to announce that their Harvester® horticultural lighting system will be included in their Affiliate Program.

The Company has experienced great success with affiliate programs in the past, particularly with their Tree Master Pro and Super Grow LED product lines.

"It makes sense to include the Harvester® in these programs," remarked Robert Manes, CMGL's COO, "it expands our retail impact and allows our loyal vendors and even some customers to earn some money based upon their experienced recommendations."

The Program offers up to 9% commissions on the gross sale, minus shipping. The system provides automatic and full processing and reporting of sales and commissions to each affiliate and the Company, insuring commissions are paid in full, and on time. Inclusion in the Affiliate Program is not automatic. Potential Affiliates must apply and be accepted by the Affiliate Manager and Corporate Management.



"We offer full spectrum LED lighting that we've designed ourselves over the last 15 years. We have a solid history of results, and we'd like to reward those who recommend us," said Kevin Bloom, the company's Affiliate Manager. "We can design Harvester® configurations for a wide range of applications, from small home gardens to large-scale commercial operations, so that any operator looking to utilize superior LED lighting technology can represent a significant financial opportunity for our affiliates."



About Light Engine Design Corp. (TLED): Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in the Controlled Environment Agriculture industries. www.ledesigncorp.com/ www.cmgrowlights.com.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Light Engine Design Corp.