Curtis Mathes Launches New Web Site

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) has rolled out their new website. The opening screen personifies the company's 50-year journey from Black & White television manufacturer to design and manufacture of cutting-edge, frequency specific lighting technologies. The Home Page showcases the subsidiary companies and the back end presents the company's impressive leadership and advisory talent. The latest news is kept current to insure our investors stay informed.

Clicking on the link for subsidiary Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) will take you to news of our latest offering – equipment financing packages from $5,000 to $500,000 for prospective Harvester® horticultural lighting purchases. The CMGL finance program is designed to reduce the initial capital expenditure for those looking to implement CMGL's proprietary Harvester® lighting technology.

"We are very proud of what our team has accomplished with the Harvester® and we've now made this technology even more accessible through our new leasing program," remarked Tina Crawford, Curtis Mathes' Director of Operations, "Our new website also provides more information about the unique DNA of our company, which is largely responsible for our recent product innovations and growth in sales."

"As we continue to expand into emerging new markets, particularly with respect to horticultural lighting, our agile and innovative culture gives us the opportunity to differentiate ourselves and our customers," said Robert Manes, President & COO of Curtis Mathes.

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Curtis Mathes Corporation