Curtis Mathes research featured in the Cannabis Industry Journal

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED) has embarked on an expanding research collaboration with the University of Texas at Arlington (UT-Arlington), the University of Texas at El Paso (UT-El Paso), and ZED Therapeutics to evaluate the effects that phytochrome manipulation through light spectrum modulation can have on high-yielding hemp genetics. This research will utilize the Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL) Harvester® lighting system to evaluate cannabinoid, terpene, and flavonoid expression under variable LED lighting conditions. This research also has the potential to discover novel molecules that may be present in the ZED Therapeutic hemp varietals using high-resolution exploratory instruments, such as Liquid Chromatography Quadrupole Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (LC-QTOF-MS).

"We are always searching for new ways to expand our genetic catalogue and it will be interesting to see what sort of effects light modulation have on cannabinoid, terpene, and flavonoid expression," said Adam Jacques of ZED Therapeutics, "Phytochrome manipulation, and any resulting epigenetic effects, is a poorly understood principle of horticulture and we see a significant opportunity with this research to unearth new knowledge."

"Hemp is a unique plant both in its light spectrum adaptation and the wide range of phytochemicals it can potentially produce," says Christian West of ZED Therapeutics, "I've been waiting my whole career to be a part of this research and having the lighting knowledge of CMGL combined with the analytical power of UT-Arlington and UT-El Paso is priceless in expanding our understanding of the plant."

The Cannabis Industry Journal article can be found at: https://cannabisindustryjournal.com/news_article/ut-arlington-and-ut-el-paso-to-evaluate-phytochrome-manipulation-in-hemp/

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in the press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect TLED's business and TLED undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

